Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone set to launch on July 31

After a series of leaks, teasers and rumours, the launch date of Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been announced. The phone will now debut on July 31 in China and is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

The Black Shark 3S could be the third gaming phone to come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC after the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion Duel. However, apart from the Asus ROG Phone 3, Black Shark 3S and Legion Duel may be limited mostly to China.

(Image credit: My Smart Price)

Black Shark 3S: What we know already

As for any smartphones these days, a countless number of leaks have already revealed most of the information about the Black Shark 3S. The phone is said to be 5G capable and may be powered by Android 10 out of the box.

It is also expected that the phone may have a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. While the competition device already comes with displays toting much higher refresh rates, it may be a bummer if Black Shark sticks to a 90 Hz display.

Compared to the previous generation of Black Shark devices, you can expect an improvement in the camera setup apart from the liquid cooling system that helps to keep the internal temperature under control. It is expected to come in multiple memory variants i.e. 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. In terms of storage, Black Shark may upgrade the storage from UFS 3.0 to 3.1

While not much is known about the Black Shark 3S, it is believed that the device may carry the familiar design language and may not be strikingly different from the previous phones from the company.

As the launch date is closing in we will surely get more concrete information around the specifications of Black Shark 3S, till then stay tuned.

Via: My Smart Price