Black Friday deal sucks the pennies off cordless and handheld vacuum price

Make the most fun of all household chores even more enjoyable with this excellent, money-saving Black Friday deal on a wonderful little vacuum cleaner at John Lewis.

Not only is the AEG CX7 2-in-1 hoover cordless, but it can convert into a handheld vacuum as well, slotting nicely onto the front of the upright vacuum component. It's currently on offer at John Lewis with a tasty £100 knocked off the RRP.

If you've been holding off on grabbing yourself a new vacuum which actually works at cleaning your home, then this is the one for you.

We're rounding up all the best Black Friday deals from across the web here on TechRadar, so be sure to check out more offers available right now

Check out the deal at John Lewis below; it seems to be rather popular, so make sure you act fast if you want it.

AEG CX7-2-45AN Animal Cordless 2-in-1 detachable handheld vacuum: £279 , now £179 at John Lewis Save £100 - Grab this extremely versatile vacuum which will help you clean your house like a pro. It comes with a detachable handheld hoover as well, which you can use to get to those really stubborn nooks and crannies. It'll store away nicely and it doesn't need a cord!

The best thing about this hoover, apart from its cordless design and sleek red colour, is the handheld vacuum which comes built into the front of it.

While it might not have the same suction as the rest of the hoover, it's extremely useful for getting into every nook and cranny in your home, especially those tough spots at the base of a wall which slowly accumulate with dust. Sometimes the big hoovers just can't get close enough; this detachable aspect will eliminate your dusty woes.

At the end of the clean, all you need to do is return the hoover to its charging stand to charge ready for next use, which will also charge up the handheld as well.

If you're looking for more excellent Black Friday deals, you should check out (and bookmark) our main page on all the best Black Friday deals this week, from technology to home appliances, there's sure to be something to suit you.

There are similar cleaners on offer this Black Friday, like the Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum, which now £130 at John Lewis. While this is something of a bog-standard appliance, you can't beat the suction power that comes with a corded vacuum.