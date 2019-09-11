Best entry-level DSLRs in India: What to look for and which to buy in 2019

Smartphone cameras might be getting smarter and more feature-rich, but they're still a far cry from what a DSLR is capable of. The small sensors and lenses are really no match for a full-fledged DSLR. Anyone who truly wants control over their camera and shoot professional photographs will have to learn how to use one of these cameras.

DSLRs can be a little daunting to look at initially, but if you buy the right one, it has the potential to be a permanent travel companion. Finding an easy-to-use and convenient first DSLR can make all the difference. Thankfully, those aren't very expensive these days.

If you've been looking around for a bit but the options and features are getting confusing, then this list could help. These are all the best entry-level DSLRs compiled on one page, so that you don't have to wander around the internet comparing specs or wondering why the Mark III is better than the Mark II.

Or if you're not sure what kind of camera you need at all, then read our easy-to-follow guide to camera types: What camera should I buy?

DSLR bundles

The key advantage of DSLRs is that you can customise your own kit. For example, you can use wide-angle and telephoto zoom lenses, a flashgun, etc.

Canon and Nikon offer the largest collections of DSLR lenses, but Pentax and Sony also offer decent ones. On the other hand, brands like Sigma, Tamron and Tokina are selling quality lenses at reasonable prices.

Nikon D3500

A great update to a great line

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3.0-inch fixed display, 921,000 dots | Burst shooting: 5fps | Autofocus: 11-point AF | Video: Full HD 1080p | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Battery life: 1,550 shots | Weight: 415g (with battery and card)

Great image quality

Guide mode

Remarkable battery life

Compact and easy to use

No touchscreen

No built-in Wi-Fi

Lacks 4K video

Nikon's D3400 and its predecessor, the D3300, were popular entry-level cameras, and the newest addition to the line, the D3500, continues the tradition of quality meets value for money.

The D3500 is a great option for a cost-conscious buyer looking to take their photography to the next level without breaking the bank. While the sensor retains the 24.2MP pixel count as the D3400, Nikon insists that the sensor in the D3500 has been newly-developed. A close perusal of the speaks shows that the total count on the D3500's sensor stands at 24.78MP, compared to 24.72MP on the D3400.

It doesn't have a touchscreen display, which is a tad disappointing, and also no 4K video or WiFi. But its revamped design offer a better grip and balance, especially with the longer and/or heavier lenses, which makes this camera quite a bit easier to use than its predecessor.

Read the full review: Nikon D3500

Canon EOS Rebel T7i / Canon EOS 800D

A compelling combination of top-notch ergonomics and a superb sensor

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Burst shooting: 6fps | Autofocus: 45-point AF | Video: Full HD 1080p | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC | Battery life: 600 shots | Weight: 532g

User-friendly interface

Excellent touchscreen control

Live View AF performance

Impressive overall image quality

No 4K video

Only 95% viewfinder coverage

Dynamic range could be better

If you're looking for a well-rounded and easy to use camera for your first DSLR, Canon's EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D is certainly worth a look.

While the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D sports the same 24.2MP resolution as its predecessor, the Rebel T6i / EOS 750D, the sensor has been overhauled, and uses the same technology as in the EOS 80D.

The newly designed graphical interface will certainly make the camera even more appealing to new users – combined with the logical control layout and polished touchscreen it makes for a hassle-free shooting experience.

It's disappointing not to see 4K video capture here though, especially as mirrorless rivals are now offering it, but if you're looking to take your first steps in the world of DSLR photography, then this camera might be the one for you.

Read the full review: Canon EOS Rebel T7i / Canon EOS 800D

Nikon D5600

Choosing between Canon and Nikon is tougher than ever

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Excellent image quality

Articulating touchscreen

Slow Live View focusing

SnapBridge needs work

The D5600 is an upgrade to the D5500 and competes directly with Canon's EOS Rebel T7i/EOS 800D at the upper end of the entry-level DSLR market. Where Nikon's D3000-series cameras are designed as cost-effective introductory DSLRs, the D5000-series allows more creativity.

The D5600 sports a large 3.2-inch variable angle touchscreen, and while the live view focusing speed could be quicker, the 39-point auto-focus (AF) does an excellent job. There isn't much wrong with the D5600's 24.2MP sensor either, delivering excellent results, while the logical control layout of the D5600 makes it easy to use.

Read the full review: Nikon D5600

Nikon D5300

No longer Nikon's latest and greatest entry-level DSLR, but almost

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating, 1,037,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

High-res, non-anti-aliased sensor

GPS built in

Slow live-view focussing

No touchscreen

The D5300 was around for little more than a year before the D5500 replaced it. It shares the same 24.2MP sensor with maximum ISO of 25,600, whilst the D5300's EXPEED 4 image processor and 39-point autofocus system have also been carried over to its replacement. Thus, in terms of image quality, it was excellent and stays excellent. If it ain't broke...

The D5300 doesn't sport fancy touchscreen controls, but you do get GPS instead. The D5300's 600-shot battery life has since been beaten by the D5500. But it'll still outlast a Canon T6i / 750D.

All in all, it may not be the latest entry-level DSLR, but the D5300 is still a smart buy.

Read the full review: Nikon D5300

A cheap and very cheerful entry level camera with a host of features

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner

Small size

Easy to use

4K video

fast and reliable autofocus

Battery life rated at 1,070 shots

Fixed rather than vari-angle screen

Canon introduced the EOS 100D (EOS Rebel SL1 in the US) to compete with the influx of compact system cameras. It was the smallest DSLR available when it was introduced in March 2013. Now replaced by the EOS 200D (EOS Rebel SL2), it's slightly bulkier proportions make it feel more like a slightly pared-down Rebel T7i/800D rather than anything unique.

It's not a bad option for new users, but there are better-value alternatives available at the moment.

Canon's EOS 200D was one of the best budget cameras available in India for beginners, and the 200D II builds upon that by bringing in 4K recording, a new processor and a slightly better battery life.

Essentials such as an easy-to-use interface, a touchscreen, quick and accurate autofocus, and a rather compact and lightweight body.

Read our in-depth Canon 200D II review

Canon EOS 1300D

Great camera that replaces the EOS 1200D

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 18MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch, 920,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Low price

Good image quality

No touchscreen

Slow live view focusing

The EOS 1300D (also known as the EOS Rebel T6) uses the same sensor as the camera it replaces, the T5/1200D. But it has a newer processing engine and this enables it to produce slightly better quality images. Although the new T7's sensor is 24MP rather than 16MP, the staggering price difference (and very few other upgrades) renders the T6 a more attractive option.

You're unlikely to be able to spot much difference at normal image viewing sizes, so it's not a real biggie.

Where the EOS Rebel T6 does score over the T5 is the connectivity department; its got Wi-Fi and near-field communication (NFC) technology built-in. This means you can transfer images to your smartphone for super-quick sharing.

You can also use your phone to control the camera remotely, which is ideal for taking group shots with you in the frame. The screen has also been upgraded from a 3-inch 460K dot unit to one with 920K dots, which makes images look much sharper.

Read the full review: Canon EOS Rebel T6 / Canon EOS 1300D