Best Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals 2021: what to expect

Black Friday is undoubtedly the best time of year for electronics upgrades. That includes internal and external SSDs and hard drives - components that sit at the centre of a versatile and practical tech setup.

That’s no surprise when you consider just how many deals and discounts you’ll find on the day itself. Every major retailer competes for your cash, and we’ve tracked the data to confirm just how many deals are on offer and how much money you can save.

That’s the case for the best hard disks and SSDs , and it’s true for internal and external drives , too, so you can take advantage of great deals no matter what kind of product you need. You don’t need to look very far to find deals, either: as soon as they appear, we’ll list them here.

We’re a couple of months away from Black Friday 2021 , which doesn’t kick off until November 26th. So, in advance of the big day, we’re going to tell you exactly what to expect when Black Friday comes around, from the kinds of products that will get the best discounts to the stores that offer the best money-saving deals.

Get ready for bargains

It pays to make sure you’re ready, too - every year Black Friday becomes a bigger deal. Don’t believe us? Just look at this data from Adobe . The top-tier creative firm did some research and found that consumers spent more than $9billion online sales on Black Friday in 2020, and that was a huge 21.6% jump on spending in 2019.

Black Friday is huge, and it’s not just about that one day - the entire November and December period generates vast amounts of cash and is packed full of incredible offers. In 2019, for instance, customers spent $142.4 billion during the entire period, and in 2020 that figure rose to a monster $188.2 billion. Black Friday and the surrounding weeks get bigger every year, then, and it’s not likely to slow down soon.

There’s no sign that SSD and hard drive sales will decelerate, either, so these categories will be ripe for Black Friday deals. Researchers at ID C estimate that SSD shipments will grow by 7.8% between 2020 and 2025 and that the volume of hard disk storage sold will increase by 31% over the same period.

To ensure you’re ready for the best SSD and hard drive deals, we’ll regularly update this page in the run-up to the all-important savings season. Make sure you’ve got this page bookmarked so you can check back regularly.

Black Friday SSD and HDD deals: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals start in 2021? This year’s Black Friday falls on November 26th, but the event is no longer about one day of deals. Instead, you can find incredible discounts and deals throughout November and December if you know where to look. While it’s still true that Black Friday itself usually has the best deals, retailers are increasingly launching offers earlier to try and undercut and outcompete their rivals. These days, buyers can generally find the best discounts from the start of Thanksgiving Week, which begins on November 22nd. If you don’t want to wait that long, prices start to drop earlier than ever - last year, we observed price reductions from mid-to-late October, albeit not at the same level as the discounts provided later in November. We anticipate that storage deals will be easy to find throughout the entire season - the market is a battlefield, with many products available at slim margins and low prices, and fierce competition means loads of discounts. That’s doubly true now: with people adding storage to consoles and needing more storage for their content-creation work, people are eager to buy, and companies are keen to sell. The pandemic contributed to these trends, with more people working from home and buying more technology, and we fully expect that to continue in 2021. After all, Adobe Analytics confirmed a 50% increase in online shopping in 2020 compared to 2019, and things haven’t slowed down since.

Which SSDs and hard drives will be discounted for Black Friday?

The good thing about Black Friday discounts starting in October and lasting until Christmas is that almost every product will have its price reduced at some point, and sometimes more than once. That means you’ve got plenty of chances to find reduced prices on top storage choices.

You’ll be able to find discounts on every kind of storage, from internal SSDs and hard drives to external products. Deals will be available on newer and older products, with only brand-new hardware excluded from big price drops. You’ll get offers from every big brand in the storage space, from consumer firms like Crucial, Western Digital, and Samsung to top business names like Seagate, LaCie, and SanDisk.

One thing to bear in mind is that hard drives are almost always cheaper than SSDs, so internal and external hard drive products will likely only have relatively small price drops. The higher price of internal and external SSDs means there’s more chance of bigger price reductions, especially on slightly older products that still offer impressive speeds.

What specs should I look for when buying an SSD or hard drive on Black Friday?

It’s easy to assume that SSDs and hard drives are simple products when compared to laptops, TVs, or PCs, but there’s still plenty to consider if you want to buy new storage.

SSDs are more popular for a couple of crucial reasons: even affordable SSDs are far faster than the average hard disk, and they’re smaller, too. Their lack of moving parts also means they’re less susceptible to breakages.

While an SSD will always be quicker than a hard drive, different kinds of SSDs do exhibit different speed levels. The best cheap SSDs use the slower SATA connection standard, while the best M.2 drives are quicker but pricier. At the top of the tree are PCI-E 4 drives, which provide the best speed alongside the highest prices.

If you’re buying the best internal hard drive you can find, you’ll have to accept a slower pace when compared to SSDs. Nevertheless, remember that 3.5in drives are almost always faster than 2.5in products and that 7,200rpm drives are quicker than 5,400rpm disks.

Make sure you’re buying an SSD or hard drive that’s got enough capacity, and then think about the particular attributes of internal and external hardware. If you buy an internal SSD or hard drive, ensure you’ve got the requisite motherboard connections and space free inside your machine.

If you’ve got external storage in your sights, check that your other hardware supports its type of connector, and consider its dimensions and weight. It’s also worth buying a ruggedized product to ensure that it survives life on the road. Click here for our pick of the top rugged hard drives if you need some guidance. Make sure your new drive has a top-notch warranty, too.

What about SSDs and hard drives for business and gaming?

If you want to buy a hard drive for a specialist business PC or the best gaming SSD for your entertainment, there are some additional considerations.

Business buyers should buy an SSD or a hard drive that has a higher endurance rating. That’s because productivity PCs and laptops tend to read and write files to storage at a greater frequency than the storage used in consumer systems. That’s true for internal and external hardware in equal measure.

It’s also worth investing in storage with built-in backup options like cloud storage to ensure that you don’t lose vital files, and if you’re going to store sensitive data then many SSDs and hard drives also have encryption.

Gamers need to address a different set of concerns. Speed and capacity are vital here: if the former is good, your loading times and boot speeds will be better, and if the latter is large enough, you’ll never run out of room. If you want an SSD to upgrade your PS5 , then make sure the console supports it before you click the buy button.

Today’s best SSD and hard drive deals

If you need some internal or external storage and you can’t wait until Black Friday, then there are plenty of top-notch products available with discounts right now. We’ve searched through our best SSD and hard drive guides to find the best options if you need some new hardware right away.

What were last year’s best Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals?

The SSD and hard drive categories are some of the busiest in the entire technology market, so it’s no surprise that 2020 was packed with top-notch deals. And while it’s easy to forget about last year’s price drops, it makes sense to go back and see what happened back then, because that’ll give you a clue about what to expect from Black Friday in 2021.

We’ve hand-picked some of the best deals from last year so you can see what kind of savings were available. They’re great deals, and that bodes well for 2021: with Black Friday being bigger than ever, retailers will be trying even harder to capture your cash.

