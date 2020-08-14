Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

Barcelona and Bayern Munich come into today's tie in very different shape. The Spanish giants have looked desperately short of ideas for some time, but this season has been particularly miserable. Bayern Munich have looked unstoppable since football's restart, and made easy work of Chelsea last week despite it being their first competitive game in more than a month. Read on as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream today and catch all the action from this blockbuster Champions League tie.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 9pm local time in Lisbon, which is 8pm BST. That means the action gets under way at 3pm ET / 12pm PT for those of you tuning in from the US - and subscribers abroad can always use a VPN to watch the game online just as if you were at home today.

Where would Barcelona be without Lionel Messi? Probably not in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, to be brutally honest. The Blaugrana are almost comically reliant on the preposterously talented Argentine, and you feel that he'd have to have one of the games of his life if they were to progress to the semi-finals.

The well-oiled machine that is Bayern Munich is looking slicker than ever. Robert Lewandowski is in frightening form and understandably picking up most of the plaudits, but his teammates, from Serge Gnabry to Alphonso Davies, are right up there with him.

Bayern have the superior head-to-head record, losing just two of their last 10 matches, and winning six. Two of these came in 2013, when FC Hollywood beat Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals, en route to their most recent Champions League triumph.

Read on as we explain how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online and get a quality Champions League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

How to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK tonight

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and live stream the Champions League in the US

The remainder of this year's Champions League games will feature on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Kick-off for Barcelona vs Bayern is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Saturday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in India