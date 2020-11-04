Avita Liber V14 R5 launched in India featuring Ryzen 5

Avita, which is the US-based consumer arm of Nexstgo Company Limited, has launched its newest laptop, the Avita Liber V14 R5 in India in time for the festive season. The laptop is a slim and light-weight option and promises immersive power-packed user experience.

One of the biggest selling points of the laptop is that it features a Ryzen 5 quad-core AMD processor. It comes with a sharp and narrow, slim-bezel, which goes with the slim and light promise. The laptop is currently available for purchase on Flipkart for a price of Rs 32,990.

Avita Liber V14 R5: Features and specs

The Avita Liber V14 R5 comes with an IPS anti-glare FHD display and an island-style backlit keyboard. With the AMD Ryzen 5 Q3500U processor, it also features an integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphic processor and an internal memory of 8GB DDR4 technology. In terms of storage the Liber V14 R5 is backed by a storage capacity of 512 GB SSD. The RAM has a frequency of 2400 MHz and a clock speed of 2.1 GHz with turbo boost up to 3.7 GHz.

In terms of battery, the all-new Avita Liber V14 R5 apparently comes with a 10-hour long battery life. It also features a built-in Bluetooth 4.20 for seamless connectivity and two 1W speakers. The Input/output components and capabilities of the laptop comprise a Micro HDMI Type D, USB 3.0 x 2, USB3.0 Type-C x 1 (PD 2.0 charging, Display out), Micro SD Card Reader and Dual Microphone.

Running on Microsoft Windows 10 with lifetime validity, the laptop only weighs only 1.2kg. The new Avita Liber V14 R5 is exclusively available in 14 colour variants with a 24 months onsite warranty.