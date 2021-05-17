Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop launched at Rs 17,990

Avita has launched a new 2 in 1 Cosmos series of laptop in India which brings versatility, multi-functionality and mobility. The Cosmos 2 in 1 laptop favours mobility and can transform into a tablet from desktop mode with non-slip detachable keyboard.

The Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 starts at Rs 17,990 and is currently available on Flipkart. It comes with a 10% off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions, up to Rs 1250 and a 12% off on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions, up to Rs 1800. There's also a 5% Unlimited Cashback for those that use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Avita Cosmos 2-in-1: Specs

The Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 is available in a charcoal grey colour and has an 11.6-inch display with 1920x1080 FHD IPS touch screen that offers ultra-wide angle viewing at up to 178 degrees. With a detachable keyboard, the COSMOS 2-in-1 transforms from a tablet into a laptop by simply opening the built-in stand.

The Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 runs an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 processor that has a max clock speed of 2.6GHz. It uses a Intel Integrated UHD 600 GPU with 4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB EMMC storage capacity. The laptop has a battery backup of up to 6-hours according to the brand.

The Avita Cosmos 2-in-1 comes with Windows 10 Home and a 10 point touch panel. It has a 2MP front and rear camera, a 3.5mm audio port, mini HDMI port, microSD card slot, and Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity. It also comes with a 2 year warranty.

The laptop weighs 1.327kg, and has dimensions of 299 x 22 x 206 mm. There is only one speaker on the laptop that is rated at 0.7W. There is no disk-drive on the laptop which means users will have to resort to using storages which interact with USB ports.