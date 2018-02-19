Asus Zenfone 5 leak shows edge-to-edge screen and iPhone X like notch

Fans of Asus are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the Asus Zenfone series at this years Mobile World Congress (MWC). Meant to be the company's flagship offering, the recent leak shows what the Zenfone 5 looks like.

From the picture, it’s discernible that the phone has tried to emulate the iPhone X with its narrow bezel display and notch up top. Even Huawei and Google are on the same path. Where Chinese brands are copying the visual look of the Apple device, Google wants to copy the technology as well.

The picture first came up on SlashLeaks , apparently of the Zenfone 5, showing a large display that’s possibly sporting a 18:9 ratio. The notch (‘the lip’ as per the leak) is meant to make space for the secondary camera, earpiece and sensors.

There are three phones that are expected to be unveiled during the MWC 2018 - the dual-camera flagship Zenfone 5, a budget-friendly Zenfone 5 and the battery-focused Zenfone 5 Max. Code named Z01RD, the device that reportedly appeared on AnTuTu’s pages is speculated to be the Zenfone 5.

According to the leak, the Zenfone 5 will sport the Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. Qualcomm’s 3rd Generation Hexagon digital signal processing (DSP) claims that this SoC supports sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) processing that will deliver richer camera, voice, cross reality (XR) and gaming experiences.

It’s going to run on 6GB of RAM along with 32GB of onboard storage complementing Android Oreo 8.0. Here’s to hoping that there will a microSD slot as well so that you can expand the phone’s memory.

It's recorded a score of 238,129. This is less than what was noted for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus that scored 265,267 which also has the Snapdragon 845.

Along with a resolution of 2246x1080, the Asus Zenfone 5 is ready to confront the upcoming leaders in the smartphone ecosystem.