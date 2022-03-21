Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 debuts in India with 360-degree hinge

Audio player loading…

Asus has officially released a new premium laptop in the Indian market dubbed as Asus ZenBook 14 Flip. Just a week ago, the brand refreshed its ROG and TUF gaming laptops series with the launch of a few new laptops.

Talking about the latest offering from the company, Asus ZenBook 14 Flip features an OLED display along with a high refresh rate.

As the name suggests, the device can be used as a laptop or tablet as per the preference of the user. Another major highlight regarding the device is its 360-degree Ergolift Hinge which provides complete flexibility to the gadget.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED pricing and availability

The starting price of Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is Rs 91,999 in India with Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 512GB SSD. The mid-level variant with Ryzen 7 5800H SoC and 1TB SSD is available in the market at a price of Rs 1,12,990.

The high-end variant of the laptop, including Ryzen 9 5900HX chipset with 1TB SSD, is priced at Rs 1,34,990. The laptop is available for purchase on various online shopping platforms, including Asus e-store, Flipkart, Amazon. It ships in only Jade Black colour option.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip comes equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K 10-bit HDR OLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel of the laptop has 2880x1800 pixels resolution, 550 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Pantone-validated screen.

The laptop features touchscreen support paired with a 4096-pressure-level stylus. The laptop consists of 16GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 1TB PCIe Gen SSD.

Users who are into running heavy software and games can rely on the two IceBlade cooling fans to avoid overheating. Connectivity options offered in the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C Gen 2 port, microSD card reader, USB Type-A Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0 port, etc.

Other features of the laptop are a backlit chiclet keyboard, Harmon Kardon sound system, fingerprint scanner, Amazon Alexa support, etc. It draws power from a 63Wh battery that comes with 100W Type-C fast charging support. The laptop is 15.9mm thick and weighs around 1.4Kg.

