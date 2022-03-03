Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED convertible laptop makes its debut in India

Audio player loading…

Asus has refreshed its Vivobook range with the launch of Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in the Indian market. The laptop is a convertible one with a detachable keyboard with a large OLED display. The device comes with and without a keyboard accompanied by a stylus in the box. It comes with support for Dolby Vision and has a detachable hinge that can go flat up to 170 degrees.

The laptop features an Asus Pen 2.0, and it also supports charging via a hidden USB Type-C port. As claimed by the company, the laptop will get completely charged up to 100% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the brand has said that the device can be used for 14 hours on a single charge.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate pricing and availability

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 45,990 for the 4GB RAM variant with 128GB eMMC storage. The variant with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, sleeve, fingerprint readers, holder, and a kickstand will be available online for Rs 57,990. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, along with all the above-mentioned accessories, will be available for Rs 62,990.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate specifications

Asus Vivobook 13 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch OLED display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 550 nits of peak brightness. Asus is boasting the device as a 'personal OLED TV' that seems quite a big claim. It can be said that the device has high-end specifications for delivering high-quality streaming and viewing performance.

It has a touchscreen display and comes with Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support that clips with the device magnetically. The company has said that the detachable keyboard can be compared to that of any regular laptop in terms of quality and build. The laptop is powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset with a 3.3GHz clock speed.

In the high-end variant, we get to see 8GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD. Connectivity options of the laptop consist of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, microSD card reader, 3.5mm combo audio. It also rocks a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP front sensor. The 50WHr battery of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate will support 65W charging support.

