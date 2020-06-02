Asus unveils AMD powered TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops

Taiwanese tech company Asus has announced a couple of shiny new TUF series laptops and two new ROG series desktops aimed at avid gamers. Both - TUF A15 and A17 are powered by the latest 4th generation of AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. While the desktops come with an improved design and Asus ROG Strix GA35 comes equipped with the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.

These new devices come at a starting price of Rs. 60,990 and are available for purchase at the leading online e-commerce stores as well as via offline stores.

Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 specifications

The Asus TUF A15, as the name suggests, comes with a 15.6-inches IPS display with FHD resolution. The display comes at standard 60Hz refresh rate, however, another variant with a display with 144Hz refresh rate is also available. The TUF A17, on the other hand, comes with a 17-inch 60 Hz display with FHD resolution. An upgraded variant with 120 Hz display is also available. Both laptops come with adaptive sync to reduce lag, stuttering, and visual tearing

As mentioned above, these laptops come with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4000 series CPUs. Users have a choice to pick between three different CPU variants – AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Processor, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor. In terms of memory, these laptops can be configured with up to 32 DDR4 3200MHz RAM with additional slots available.

In terms of storage, both the laptops come with up to 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD additionally these can be configured with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD storage.

Both the laptops can be configured with graphics card options like NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. The TUF A15 has one additional option of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM.

In terms of connectivity, both the laptops come with the standard connectivity ports like an audio/mic jack, a couple of Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, and one each - Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display supportDP1.4, Type-A USB2.0, RJ45 LAN port and an HDMI port. Wireless connectivity includes an integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac (2x2)) and Bluetooth 5.0. Both the laptops run on Windows 10 out of the box and come with a 48 Wh lithium-polymer battery pack.

The A15 is available in Bonfire Black and Fortress gray colour options while the A17 only has one colour option- Fortress gray.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15 specifications

Among the two refreshed desktops, the Asus ROG Strix GA 15 comes with two different CPU options - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM while the Strix 35 is the premium one and comes with AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X to choose from and can be customized with up to 128 GB of DDR 4 memory. The GA 15 is based on AMD B450 motherboard while the Strix 35 has AMD X570 chipset.

In terms of graphics capabilities, the GA15 has three different options - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB VRAM. While the GA35 offers only two options NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB VRAM.

