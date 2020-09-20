Asus laptops, PCs launch in India - here's how you can watch it live

Taiwanese tech company Asus is introducing its brand new “Commercial PC” lineup to India. These new laptops will add to the existing range of mobile phones, gaming and professional lineups apart from other computing peripherals and will be unveiled tomorrow.

Asus is hosting a Covid-19 safe virtual press conference which will be live-streamed starting 2 PM on September 21 on YouTube and can be watched below:

These new laptops and computers will cater to a wide gamut of enterprise users - including micro-businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers as well. Asus is not planning to go with one size fits all strategy and hence its lineup under the Commercial PS will have notebooks, desktops, all in ones as well as mobile workstations.

In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved top 3 positions in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish Asus as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers. Leon Yu, Regional Director, Asus

Powering these new devices will be Microsoft’s operating system and software and Intel’s hardware. The company also plans to offer enterprise-focused benefits like warranty extension options, accidental damage protection, priority service and even hard disk retention to ensure the safety of crucial data.

To lead the ship, Asus has roped in a seasoned captain Dinesh Sharma as the business head for the Commercial PC segment. Sharma has been leading the company’s smartphone business since some time now.