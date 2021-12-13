Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched in India: Price, specs and more

Audio player loading…

Keeping eLearning and remote working in mind, Taiwanese technology brand Asus has launched a new laptop - Chromebook CX1101 laptop in India.

This new laptop comes with an 11.6-inches display, a spill-resistant keyboard, and can lay flat at 180-degrees in case needed. The company says that the Chromebook CX1101 comes with Military-grade certification and can withstand shock, falls and pressure.

As the name suggests the Chromebook CX1101 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor. It runs on Chrome OS and can support Android and Linux apps as well.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 price and availability

The Chromebook CX1101 has been priced at Rs. 19,999, however, it is available at a special price of Rs. 18,999 till December 21. The laptop is available to purchase on Flipkart starting December 15.

The company is offering a 10 per cent discount to SBI cardholders and the users who opt for a no-cost EMI of 6 months duration. The CX1101 is only available in the Transparent Silver colour option

Asus Chromebook CX1101 features and specifications

The Chromebook CX1101 is designed for people who need a device for browsing the internet for first time users who need a slightly rugged device for purposes like basic office tasks or eLearning.

Still, the laptop features edge to edge keyboard design which is also spill-proof to keep your device safe from accidental liquid spillage. It comes with an 11.6-inches HD display which comes with an anti-glare coating and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Talking about the durability of the laptop, Asus says that it has tested the laptop for 30,000 open and close life-cycle tests and that the is Military-grade MIL-STD-810H making it sturdy enough to last for a few years.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC solid-state storage. The Chromebook CX1101 supports storage expansion of up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that, the company claims, can offer up to 13 hours. It comes bundled with a 45W USB-C charger.

