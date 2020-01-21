Apple now sells refurbished versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

One of the most affordable ways to get an iPhone is through the company's refurbished devices program, and two new devices have just joined it in some markets.

If you live in the US, you're now able to buy fully refurbished versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The company is offering a variety of storage sizes and colors for both devices. The cheapest device - that's the 64GB iPhone XS - costs $699 while prices for the 512GB iPhone XS Max for example come in at $1,099.

It's currently unclear when Apple will be offering its refurbished devices in other markets. We've asked Apple to see if these deals will be coming to the UK or Australia soon.

A refurbished device from Apple is a handset that has previously been used by someone else and then traded in.

After that, the company inspects and tests the devices before cleaning them and repackaging them, plus there's a new battery inside, ensuring they should last for as long as possible.

These are unlocked devices so you can use your own carrier with them, and they come with a one-year warranty that is similar to what you'd get with a brand new iPhone.

Our guide to the very best iPhone

Via GSMArena