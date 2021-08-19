Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition has been announced

Apex Legends has introduced different versions of the game, and now it has announced the Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition after one of the earliest game characters in the game. Bangalore was one of the legends in Apex Legends that were available when the game was first launched and is free to play.

This new special edition of the game brings a special skin for the character along with a skin for the G7 Scout weapon that Bangalore prefer, a gun charm, and a badge. And like the other special editions of Apex Legends, this one also features Apex Coins that players can spend in the game to get other cosmetic items.

Respwan Entertainment shared a trailer of the new Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition on its social media handles which shows off the different content available with this new edition of the game. The trailer plays the Super Soldier theme, which is where this edition of the game gets its name from.

The new skin has Bangalore decked out in a slick costume in red, black, white and gold colours making her look like a super-hero. The skin of the gun is similar to Bangalore's new costume as well. The new edition comes with 1,000 Apex Coins and players can purchase this new edition from Origin in their own currency.

Show your opponents what a true hero looks like with the Bangalore Edition. 👊Be at the ready with the all new “Super Soldier” Bangalore and “Trusty Sidekick” G7 Scout skins, and accessorize with the “Mark of a Hero” weapon charm and more! Available now. pic.twitter.com/yl1iVW31TaAugust 17, 2021 See more

All the contents of the new edition has been listed as the exclusive Legendary “Super Soldier" Bangalore Skin along with the exclusive Legendary "Trusty Sidekick" G7 Skin, exclusive "Mark of a Hero" Gun Charm, exclusive "Striker" Badge along with the 1000 Apex Coins.

Bangalore recently received her own Heirloom which is similar to an intricate combat knife. And this new edition launch makes Bangalore the seventh legend to get their own edition of the game. The other characters that have special editions include Bloodhound, Lifeline, Octane, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, and Mirage. There is also a two-pack combo edition of Apex Legends that feature Lifeline and Bloodhound versions along with the Champion Edition of the game that features Revenant, Wraith, and Crypto. Hence it seems like the developers are well on their way to introduce special editions of the game for all the legends. And there is no way to guess which character could be next, since Bangalore was one of the first characters in the game and yet it just got its special edition.