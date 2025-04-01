EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone

Amazon has reached a multi-year agreement with EA

Certain EA games will now come to the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service

This starts with Star War Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dead Space available now

Amazon has reached a multi-year agreement with publisher Electronic Arts (EA) that will see many of its best games added to the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

This starts with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dead Space, which are all available right now. Although a limited version of Amazon Luna can be accessed at no additional cost for Amazon Prime members, these games are part of the Luna+ subscription service - a $9.99 / £8.99 per month add-on.

More EA titles are on the way too, including a number from its popular EA Sports franchises. I'm personally really hoping for an Amazon Luna version of The Sims 4 though, as it just seems like the perfect fit for a cloud gaming service that you can play almost anywhere.

I would love to be able to check in with my sims from my TV when I'm sprawled on the sofa at home, spend a few hours playing from my phone the next time I go on a big trip.

David Tinson, EVP and chief experiences officer at EA said that the company is "focused on building experiences that entertain and engage EA’s massive online communities."

"We’re excited to partner with Amazon to make those games available to even more people,” he continued. “We look forward to a selection of EA games joining Amazon Luna, offering new ways for players and fans to come together across a variety of devices they already own, wherever they are.”

You can try Amazon Luna on a plethora of devices, including PC, mobile, and select smart TVs.

