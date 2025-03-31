The Boulies MagVida looks like a great standing desk, but I'm most excited about its easy assembly process and free magnetic accessories

Boulies has revealed a new standing desk

The MagVida has an easy assembly process and comes bundled with free magnetic accessories

It retails for $799.99 / £679.99, with a discount for those who buy now

Furniture brand Boulies has launched the MagVida, a new standing desk with a simplified assembly process and magnetic accessory system.

The desk has a medium density fibreboard (MDF) desktop, with two understated color options: a clean white and a plain black. As a standing desk, it features two motors to raise and lower its height which can be controlled via a simple control panel. There are three customizable heigh pre-sets, plus an anti-collision feature.

This all seems very standard, with many of these features shared by the best standing desks and best office desks, but there are some things that set the MagVida apart. For me, the most exciting is its easy assembly process. The desk arrives in two boxes, with many pre-assembled components.

Boulies claims that it can be put together in just five minutes, which is pretty appealing given just how frustrating putting together some items of furniture can be. We've requested a unit for review, so I'm keen to learn just how well this construction process holds up against the competition.

The desk also comes bundled with some enticing free magnetic accessories, which are part of the product's "expandable magnetic organization" (or EMO) system. This includes a cable tray, which you can attach to the bottom of the desk to hide any aesthetically unappealing wires, and a magnetic hook that can work as a bag or headset holder. You also get three magnetic silicone strap, intended for cable organization.

Although it seems like this model is intended for home office use, Boulies is known for making some of the best gaming chairs and it seems safe to assume that this desk could also double as a great gaming desk, especially given that included headset hook.

The Boulies MagVida costs $799.99 / £679.99 and is available in both the US and UK via the Boulies website. Those who order now can benefit from a launch discount that takes the price down to $699.99 / £599.99.

