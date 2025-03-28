SanDisk just revealed a new rugged external PS5 SSD and I can't wait to throw it out a window
Time for a drop test?
- The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5 has been revealed
- It's a rugged portable PS5 SSD, with water and drop protection
- It is available now in 1TB and 2TB capacities
Memory company Sandisk has just announced a new external SSD for PlayStation 5 and it might be one of the coolest officially licensed model yet.
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5 weighs just 0.15lbs / 69.40g and is super rugged, with an IP65 rating. This means that it's impervious to dust and can even withstand low pressure jets of water, so you don't need to worry about the effects of a light splash of rain if you decide to take it on the go.
Additionally, it's safe from drops of up to three meters meaning that you could theoretically chuck it out a ground floor window without any ill effects - though as a general rule of thumb you should try and avoid doing that with any storage medium to keep the risk of damage to a minimum. Obviously.
Still, I'm intrigued and will certainly be putting the drive through its paces towards the end of my testing process when I get my hands on one for review.
It boasts read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, allowing for the quick transfer of games between the drive and console. Just bear in mind that, as an external storage device, you won't be able to play PS5 games directly from it.
The drive is available now in one colorway, a fitting PlayStation white and blue, and two different capacities. The 1TB model costs $129.99 / £101.99 while the 2TB version is $199.99 / £150.99.
It's definitely an attractive proposition and the official branding plus added durability could mean that it has a shot at becoming one of the best PS5 external hard drives on the market.
