SanDisk just revealed a new rugged external PS5 SSD and I can't wait to throw it out a window

Time for a drop test?

The new SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5.
(Image credit: Sandisk)
Memory company Sandisk has just announced a new external SSD for PlayStation 5 and it might be one of the coolest officially licensed model yet.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5 weighs just 0.15lbs / 69.40g and is super rugged, with an IP65 rating. This means that it's impervious to dust and can even withstand low pressure jets of water, so you don't need to worry about the effects of a light splash of rain if you decide to take it on the go.

Additionally, it's safe from drops of up to three meters meaning that you could theoretically chuck it out a ground floor window without any ill effects - though as a general rule of thumb you should try and avoid doing that with any storage medium to keep the risk of damage to a minimum. Obviously.

Still, I'm intrigued and will certainly be putting the drive through its paces towards the end of my testing process when I get my hands on one for review.

It boasts read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, allowing for the quick transfer of games between the drive and console. Just bear in mind that, as an external storage device, you won't be able to play PS5 games directly from it.

The drive is available now in one colorway, a fitting PlayStation white and blue, and two different capacities. The 1TB model costs $129.99 / £101.99 while the 2TB version is $199.99 / £150.99.

It's definitely an attractive proposition and the official branding plus added durability could mean that it has a shot at becoming one of the best PS5 external hard drives on the market.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

