Apex Legends Mobile beta download now available on the Play Store

Apex Legends Mobile is here, but not for everyone yet, as it is only available in Beta for certain users in India and Philippines. The game was made available for pre-registration on the Google and those that are in a qualifying region with appropriate devices can currently play the game.

While Apex Legends Mobile is currently available in a limited circle, the developers have assured players from across the world that the game will be made available to a wider audience with time.

How to download Apex Legends Mobile from Play Store

Android users from India and the Philippines have to go to the Google Play Store listing of Apex Legends Mobile and pre-register themselves.

Once that is done, if their devices are eligible they will be prompted to download the game, which is free-to-play like its PC counterpart.

After the 1.34GB download, they will be able to play the game.

Note

If the user's device is not compatible, they will be greeted with the message that reads, "Your device isn’t compatible with the version", and must wait for the developers to add support.

Apex Legends Mobile Beta official requirements have been mentioned as Snapdragon 625 or above on a device running Android 6.0 and above with a minimum storage space of 1.34GB.

In the future, iOS devices will require A11 Bionic and above to run the game.

According to social media Samsung Galaxy M51, Xiaomi M11, and Realme X have been confirmed to run the game currently.

While Vivo Y50, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S9, Oneplus 6, Oneplus 7 and 7T, Oneplus 8, and 8T, and Redmi Note 10 cannot run the game.

Those who played Apex Legends Mobile without license are getting BAN for 2 Days (Me too)...Well we can't play anymore :( pic.twitter.com/qsFP0edVs1April 29, 2021 See more

Besides this even if a user has one of the smartphones that are working but can't access the game, this could be because all slots in the limited beta are already full.

Downloading the game from an external source to run it can also backfire since the developers are banning those that are playing the game without a license for at least 2 days.

According to the developers, Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and optimizations for advanced battle royale combat on a phone.

With the first phase of the Beta testing underway the team promised to expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. The developers plan to launch a page that allows players to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas when the expansion will take place.

Apex Legends Mobile does not feature cross-play with other versions of the game. This is because Apex Legends Mobile is made especially for mobile. Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Mobile is developed by a dedicated team at Respawn filled with experts in mobile game development, but it's a collaborative effort with the established Apex Legends team and other partners.