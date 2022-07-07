Amazon Prime Day shoppers are ready to spend despite economy woes

Audio player loading…

Despite the sorry state of economies the world over, a surprising number of online shoppers are ready to take part in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales – but only a fraction plan to spend big.

According to a recent survey (opens in new tab) conducted by consumer research firm Numerator, 57% of those aware of Amazon Prime Day say they intend to participate in the two-day sale event – which is happening between Tuesday July 12 and Wednesday July 13 this year – with holiday gifts and back-to-school gear among the most common items on respondents’ shopping lists.

However, just 15% of those surveyed say they plan to buy higher-priced items. A desire to save money (30%), a lack of spare cash (21%) and inflation (20%) were the main reasons given by respondents who intend to skip this year’s Prime Day sales entirely.

The latter part of Numerator’s findings don’t come as a surprise – 2022 has proven a particularly tough year for consumers’ wallets, with the ongoing global pandemic, war in Ukraine and general living cost increases among the principal causes of the squeeze.

It is a surprise, though, to learn that more than half of those aware of Prime Day’s existence plan to make use of Amazon’s annual sale event.

The two-day deal bonanza typically sees Amazon-branded products – like Echo devices and Kindles – discounted the most, but plenty more items – including TVs, games consoles, kitchenware and home appliances – are primed (thank you) to enjoy price cuts, too.

We’ll be rounding up all the best deals in our dedicated Prime Day deals hub, but several early Prime Day offers (opens in new tab) are already live right now (we’ve detailed the best of the bunch in the US and UK at the bottom of this article).

To be eligible for the range of discounts, you'll need to subscribe to Prime (opens in new tab)for either $14.99 / £7.99 per month or $139 / £79 per year. You can also start a free 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) and use that throughout the sale (just make sure to cancel it within the month if you don't want to keep your membership going).

If you’re keen to learn whether the discount-cum-delivery-cum-entertainment subscription is worth keeping post-Prime Day, check out our detailed Amazon Prime review.

Early Prime Day deals at Amazon (US)

Prime Day 2022 hasn't officially got underway yet, but you can already save on a wide selection of products. Here are some of the best offers, including all of the early Prime Day deals available at Amazon.