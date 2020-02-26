Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020: best deals and offers on smartphones

Amazon India is hosting a three-day Fab Phones Fest with offers on the latest and best-selling smartphones. The e-tailer is offering up to 40% off on mobile phones till February 29, so make sure you check out the deals below if you were waiting to get a new smartphone.

The sale is live on Amazon India across three price categories-- budget, mid-range and premium phones from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and Oppo, to name a few.

Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI options on many phones during the sale along with exchange offers. Moreover, Kotak Credit Card users are eligible for a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Best deals and offers on smartphones

OnePlus 7T starting at Rs 34,999 OnePlus' end-of-year flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T is now up for grabs starting at Rs 34,999. The phone features a 90Hz high refresh rate display and is powered by 2019's flagship processor, Snapdragon 855 Plus. The phone is originally priced at Rs 37,999 but during the sale, Amazon has slashed Rs 3,000 off the tag and the phone now retails for Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro starting at Rs 42,999 (8GB + 256GB) If you're looking for a premium smartphone but were waiting for a price drop, this Amazon sale is offering the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB) starting at Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip with a big QHD+ AMOLED screen that has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M30S starting at Rs 12,999 Samsung's mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M30S has receieved a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Amazon sale. It now retails starting at Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going up to Rs 14,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The M30S features a Full HD+ display with an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, massive 6,000mAh battery capacity that supports fast charging.

Realme XT (4GB + 64GB) at Rs 14,999 Realme XT features 64MP quad camera setup, a Super AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 712 chip. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which was originally priced at Rs 15,999 has recieved a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Amazon India sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) at Rs 96,900 If you were looking to get your hands on the latest Apple iPhone, Amazon is offering the base model of the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 96,900. That is a flat Rs 3,000 off on the original price of Rs 99,900 during the sale. There's also a No Cost EMI offer on the iPhone 11 Pro for a duration of six months. The iPhone 11 Pro is packed with the latest hardware by Apple and is their most powerful smartphone till now. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display and triple cameras on the back and is powered by A13 Bionic chip with support for 18W fast charging.

Additionally, phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are up for sale with an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of old smartphones.

Similarly, if you pre-book the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 from Amazon India, you can avail the Galaxy Buds Plus by paying Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Buds Plus are originally priced at Rs 11,990 in India.

Amazon India is also offering upto 65% off on power banks and upto 60% off on earphones.