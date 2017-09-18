Airtel offers free 60GB data for 6 months: Here is how to get it

Bharti Airtel has just launched another free data offer for its postpaid customers to prevent losing its enterprise customers to Reliance Jio. This time, the biggest telecom operator in India is giving away 60 GB of high-speed internet for 6 months to the eligible users. However, this promotional offer is not available directly and there is a specific way to claim it.

Do note that the free 60 GB data shall not be allotted at once, but as 10 GB per month for the span of six months. Moreover, you need to stick to your current monthly plan and boosters in order to get the additional benefits.

How to get free 60GB data for your Airtel connection?

You can get the free 60 GB high-speed data by performing these simple steps.

Download and install My Airtel app from Google Playstore or App Store. Create an account or log in to the app. Then, you'll be greeted with a banner advertisement showing the 60GB free data offer which you need to click on. Now, you shall be directed to download the Airtel TV app. Download and install it on your device. Once all the steps are completed, Airtel will credit your account with 60GB free data within 24 hours.

It is quite evident that this promotion is aimed to endorse the use of the Airtel TV app to stream live television on your handheld device. It directly competes with Reliance’s JioTV which has lately become very popular in India.

Commenting on the new offer, Airtel said, “The task here is to download the Airtel TV APK and install it on your smartphone. If you're successful in doing that, then your free data will be credited to your account in just 24 hours.”