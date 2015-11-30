Aircel announces new unlimited data pack starting from Rs 9

Most telcos are now gunning to offer aggressive pricing on their data packs. The latest to join the bandwagon is Aircel that is now offering unlimited data packs starting at Rs 9.

Aircel is now offering unlimited 2G/3G data packs of Rs 9, Rs 79, Rs 249 and Rs 399. With a USSD recharge of Rs 9 per day, subscribers can enjoy 100MB of data for the purpose of basic Internet. Users can also enjoy 1GB, 3GB and 7.5GB of unlimited 2G or 3G data depending upon the circles for Rs 79, Rs 249 and Rs 399 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kuttam, national head - Data, Aircel, said, "We firmly believe that internet is for all. Aircel has been on the forefront of cutting edge technology and through our constant efforts of innovating products and services; we aim to make Aircel a gateway to the Internet for all. There has been a dramatic increase in the sales of smartphones and this has led to a widespread need of data, especially for the youth.

Kuttam added, "We're confident that our products will not only greatly ease the pockets of our new customers, but also help to fuel Internet adoption in the country for those who still aren't online. It is a known fact that with each passing day, the need of our customers to have access to seamless data connectivity on their mobile phones is increasing manifold. This is clearly a reflection of our vision to empower all our customers with easily accessible and affordable internet."

"Today the screens are getting larger and connections are getting faster. We have witnessed an increasing demand for data especially for entertainment and productivity purposes. The sudden proliferation in online entertainment platforms has led to consumers spending more time on their smartphones than watching TV. Therefore, being a data focused company, constantly innovating with data products is the only way to stay relevant for our consumers. Aircel sees a huge opportunity to get more first time internet users on board as well as help graduate existing data users to faster technologies like 3G," he added further.

Image: Thinkstock