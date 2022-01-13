After The Family Man, Priyamani's next OTT release is confirmed

Audio player loading…

Priyamani has been a front-ranking actress in South Indian film industry for long. She in fact won the National award for the best actress for the 2007 Tamil film Paruthiveeran. But it is the web series The Family Man (Season 1 and 2) kind of catapulted her into national recognition. She played Suchi (Suchitra Tiwari), the Tamil wife of Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari), who juggles between a stressful career and a strenuous life as a mom and wife.

From then on, fans have been wondering what is Priyamani's next project, especially on the digital space., would be And now it has been revealed that she is playing the lead in a Telugu film that is releasing directly on OTT platform.

Priyamani's homemaker avatar in Bhamakalapam

Telugu OTT platform aha has announced the film Bhamakalapam, which will be the Telugu OTT debut of Priyamani. If The Family Man series was an action thriller in the background of a family, Bhamakalapam has been captioned by its makers as 'a delicious home-cooked thriller'.

The film is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti while Dear Comrade-fame filmmaker Bharat Kamma will be the showrunner. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu have bankrolled the project under SVCC Digital. Cinematographer Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera while Viplav is the editor.

She is your friendly neighbour, but she has many stories and secrets to tell. 💁🏻#Priyamani is here with #BhamaKalapamOnAHA, a fascinating comedy thriller.Premieres soonStay Tuned! #ADeliciousHomeCookedThriller@SVCCDigital @sudheer_ed @bharatkamma @editorviplav @justin_tunes pic.twitter.com/uvR9YdppT0January 12, 2022 See more

Aha has released the first-look poster of the film. In it, Priyamani is shown in a homemaker avatar, a word we use advisedly. For, a la Goddess Durga, the Priyamani character is shown with multiple hands, with each holding a household thing. She's simultaneously holding a plastic basket of vegetables, a knife, a plate of what looks like a biryani, a broom, an egg and a pooja-room bell while peeping into something as if she's holding binoculars in her hand.

The poster shows her in the backdrop of a typical Indian kitchen. The film, it can be guessed, will be about the life of a homemaker. But what shades she is going to be painted in, and what is her story is something to be known when the film begins to stream. The platform has not revealed any detail about that, though.

