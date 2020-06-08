Affordable Boat Airdopes 441 launched in India for Rs. 2,499

Homegrown audio solutions brand Boat has announced its all-new truly wireless earphones Boat Airdopes 441 in India. These budget earbuds boast up to 25 hours of playback and are IPX7 certified offering water and sweat resistance.

These wireless earbuds are available in Raging Red and Active Black colour option while three more colour variants - Bumblebee Yellow, Spirit Lime and Sporty Blue will be made available in the coming weeks.

Boat Airdopes 441 price in India

The Boat Airdopes 441 are priced aggressively at Rs. 2,499 and are pitted against the likes of recently introduced Redmi Earbuds S and the Realme Buds Neo. These new earbuds from Boat are available to purchase from Amazon.

Boat Airdopes 441 specifications

The Boat Airdopes 441 come packed with some nifty features at this price range making them a strong contender for most scenarios. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity offering a range of 10 meters and come equipped with Insta Wake N’ Pair for faster connectivity with most smartphones. This technology connects the wireless earbuds with the paired smartphones instantaneously the moment the lid of the charging case is opened.

The earbuds come with a 35 mAh battery each while the charging case packs a 500 mAh battery pack. As per the company, this translates to 3.5 hours backup from the buds with each charge while the charging case offers another 25 hours backup. There is a USB Type C port present to charge the case.

The Airdopes 441 packs 6mm dynamic drivers for crispy audio and also has capacitive touch controls to control music or to respond to calls. For fitness enthusiasts, the buds come with IPX7 certification making them safe from water and sweat during the workout sessions.

Via: NDTV