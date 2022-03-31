Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop debuts in India with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC

Audio player loading…

Acer has recently refreshed its Nitro series with the launch of Acer Nitro 5. To cope with the competition, Acer has also offered the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in the new laptop. Acer has always offered something or the other that outclasses most alternatives.

This time, the brand has introduced a Voice technology with AI noise reduction in the dual built-in microphones. This will help in producing clear audio input at the time of meetings and conferences. Furthermore, the device also features a 4 zone RGB keyboard that provides it a decent look.

Acer Nitro 5 pricing and availability

Acer Nitro 5 is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 84,999. The laptops can be purchased from Acer retail stores, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Amazon India. A few variants of the laptop are not available at this point in time. The online platforms show a coming soon button.

Acer Nitro 5 specification and features

Acer Nitro 5 is available in two different screen sizes including 15-inch and 17-inch. The laptop has a 165Hz refresh rate along with a 3ms response time which helps offer accuracy while playing games. The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Acer Nitro 5 consists of two slots M.2 PCIe SSDs1 storage along with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. The laptop is based on the Windows 11 operating system.

The device features a dual-fan and quad-exhaust port design for cooling while heavy usage. The NitroSense UI feature of the laptop will notify regularly regarding the laptop's loading performance, power plan, temperature, etc.

Other important features include DTS:X Ultra audio, dual built-in microphones with AI noise reduction, a webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, Killer DoubleShot Pro. Connectivity options include Killer Ethernet E2600, HDMI 2.1 port, and Intel Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram