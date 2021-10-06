Acer launches new Aspire, Swift, and Spin laptops with Windows 11 in India

Acer has announced six new laptops in India which run on the latest Windows 11 out of the box. The Windows 11 OS stable was recently released globally and we are already seeing laptops running on the fresh version of Microsoft’s latest OS iteration in India.

The newly launched laptops fall under Acer’s Swift, Aspire, and Spin series. The price of these laptops start at Rs 55,999 and go all the way up to Rs 99,999. Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Spin 3, and Spin 5 are the newly launched laptops in India. Let’s take a look at all of them in detail.

Acer Aspire 5

The new-gen Acer Aspire 5 comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz clock speed. This laptop is built for college students or for the ones working from home. It comes with a full-fledged keyboard along with a num-pad and backlit keyboard. The machine is rated to last up to 9 hours.

The Acer Aspire 5 also comes with hybrid storage using SSD and HDD configuration with up to 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD options. It also comes with a fingerprint reader, USB-C port, HDMI port, and an improved cooling system with an option to control fan speed. Other features include 8GB RAM, 1.65 Kg weight, Wi-Fi 6, and either 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD TFT display.

Price: starts at Rs 57,999

Acer Aspire 3

The most affordable laptop among the half a dozen new launches, the Acer Aspire 3 is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz. The laptops come with HDD as well as SSD options. It has support for the Windows Hello feature as well.

Price: starts at Rs 55,999

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Swift X

The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) features AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor with a clock speed of up to 4.2Ghz. For graphics, It comes with a dedicated 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU along with an integrated AMD Radeon Graphics.

The Acer Swift X comes with 16GB of ram and has 512GB of SSD storage. There is a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen up front with 100% sRGB colour gamut and a peak brightness of 300 nits supported. There is a 59Whr battery which should last at least one day.

Price: starts at Rs 86,999

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)

The Acer Swift 3 comes in two configurations 一 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor. It comes in a sleek metal chassis and Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 port. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6. The machine weighs just 1.19 Kgs and measures less than 16mm. This is also Intel Evo certified, just like last year’s model.

On the battery front, the laptop is rated to last up to 16 hours on a single charge. There is also support for fast charge. It comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. For visuals, you get a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with 85% screen to body ratio and 300 nits brightness.

Price: starts at Rs 62,999

Acer Spin 3

The Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5 are 2-in-1 laptops with touch screen displays. The Spin 3 comes with a 13.3-inch 16:10 display along with Acer Active Stylus. The machine is powered by 11th gen Intel processor with Intel Xe graphics. The built-in charger recharges the stylus in just 15 seconds for 90 minutes of unfettered use on a variety of touchscreens. The Spin 3 has a battery life of up to 15 hours and also supports quick charge.

Price: starts at Rs 74,999

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This laptop is said to offer up to 15 hours of battery life. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. This laptop also comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

Price: starts at Rs 99,999

As for the availability of the new laptops, the Acer Aspire 5 is already available on Flipkart while the rest of the laptops will be available later this month on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores pan India.

