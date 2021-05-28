5 movies to watch on Indian OTT platforms this weekend

Releases of new Indian films on OTT platforms have become so casual that last week, a day after we published our last week's recommendations, the Malayalam movie Aarkkariyam dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The gritty, quiet thriller turned out to be the biggest winner on streaming platforms last week.

So this week something like that may happen as OTT platforms have turned aggressive with their picks. Anyway, we are going ahead with our choices based on what are streaming currently.

This week, we have a Hindi, a Tamil, a Malayalam and two Telugu releases for you. Our choices are The Last Two Days, Koi Jaane Na, Malaysia To Amnesia, Ek Mini Katha and Anukoni Athidhi.

Koi Jaane Na

Director: Amin Hajee,

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, Aditi Govitrikar, Karim Hajee, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar

Synopsis: It is a pyschological thriller with a twist. Hit by a writer's block, a dejected writer takes to the hills and ends up finding love. But his journey also leads him to unchartered territories. The lines between reality and fiction begin to blur when his mystery novel comes to life and he is considered the prime suspect in the sudden killing spree that haunts the town. With groovy tracks like Har Funn Maula featuring a cameo by Aamir Khan and Elli Avram, the complex tale is a roller-coaster ride of suspense and thrill, with some romance thrown in.

The movie is the directorial debut of Amin Hajee who played the mute drummer, Bagha, in the iconic Lagaan.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 27, 2021.

Ek Mini Katha

Director: Karthik Rapolu

Cast: Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sapthagiri

Synopsis: An extremely taboo subject is at the centre of the film. Even when writing in publications we writers tend to couch it in benign euphemisms. We are talking of the male organ, penis, and in the film the hero feels that his 'tool' is smaller is length than it should be.

As a subject this is both provocative and funny, and also bordering on ribald situations. The director has tried to mix everything in one wholesome entertainer. The climax, if that is the word, rises to the occasion, and gives the film that agreeable frothy finish. Don't let your mind think wild at the previous sentence.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 27, 2021.

The Last Two Days

Director: Santhosh Lakshman

Cast: Deepak Parambol, Major Ravi, Murali Gopi

Synopsis: Malayalam filmmaker have practically made crime thrillers their own in India. No one makes as many suspense movies as Mollywood does. This one is about the police investigation into the disappearance of three youth, who are into politics. One of them was also set to contest in an impending election. This police procedural, without much action, is about fundamental sleuthing.

As a platform, the Malayalam site Nee Stream has made a name for itself as the one that picks the right films. Two of the brightest films of this year, The Great Indian Kitchen and Aarkkariyam were first picked by it. (Amazon Prime Video chose them later). So The Last Two Days should be gritty going by the platform's track record.

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Nee Stream

Release date: May 27, 2021.

Malaysia To Amnesia

Director: Radha Mohan

Cast: Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar

Synopsis: Radha Mohan as a director is known for his accessible middle-class fun entertainers. His movies are sentimental ones with the right dash of humour and wit. The quaintly named Malaysia To Amnesia promises to offer his usual fare. The film revolves around an entrepreneur taking a flight to meet his girl after lying to his wife. The film has a young cast and the ever reliable M S Bhaskar --- a regular in Radha Mohan movies --- in the mix. The comedy quotient is expected to be high. Radha Mohan's lightness of touch are made for OTT platforms.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee 5

Release date: May 28, 2021.

Anukoni Athidhi

Director: Vivek

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker

Synopsis: This is the Telugu dubbed version of Fahadh Faasil-Sai Pallavi Malayalam starrer Athiran. Originally this was planned for a theatrical release but faced multiple delays for several reasons. And Aha platform, which likes to stream Malayalam hits in Telugu, naturally has gobbled it.

The story revolves around the scion of a royal family who has been struck by a terrible tragedy. She is an inmate at a posh mental asylum, till a young doctor comes and sets her free. But there is more to it than meets the eye. He uncovers a shocking truth about the place. This psychological thriller drama is both gritty and arty.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release date: May 28, 2021.

Enjoy these variety of movies and many more on offer on Indian streaming platforms. Stay indoors and stay safe, folks!