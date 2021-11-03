5 new films and series on Indian OTT platforms for this Diwali

It has to be said right at the start that with cinema halls reopening in many States in India, Diwali releases have understandably shifted away. After all, stars still attach more prestige to having their movies on the big screen. Among the top-notchers for this Diwali in theatres are Rajnikanth's Tamil film Annatthe and Akshay Kumar's Hindi movie Sooryavanshi.

Having said this, the streaming platforms too will see a quite bit of action. The Diwali releases on them were set in motion through the streaming of the Tamil film Jai Bhim two days back.

For our weekly listings, we have chosen a much-expected Hindi web series Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, the Tamil movie MGR Magan, Telugu movies Gully Rowdy and Sridevi Soda Centre, and the Hindi film Meenakshi Sundareshwarar.

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Quick Details Director: Raj Kaushal Cast: Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, Manish Chaudhari, Sudhanshu Pandey Language: Hindi Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: November 3, 2021.

Synopsis: This web series is an emotional one for its team, given that its maker Raj Kaushal passed away this June. As the series hits the platform, the cast and crew have put out moving sentimental messages on their social media timelines.

The 10-part series is co-produced by Kaushal's wife Mandira Bedi. She said that Raj worked hard for this series and it was very close to him. “I am very happy and extremely emotional at the same time as the show that Raj made with all his heart and hard work will finally be released. His dedication and passion is well reflected in Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar".

This crime series is based on real-life incidents, with a gripping heist drama forming its core.

MGR Magan

Quick Details Director: Ponram Cast: M Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Mirnalini Ravi, Sathyaraj Language: Tamil Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: November 4, 2021.

Synopsis: The film was set for release in theatres last Diwali. As it happened, the pandemic-induced lockdown and uncertainty put paid to all those plans. In that sense, the film is dated. But luckily, this potboiler has a story that is meant for mass entertainment.

The director Ponram has made a name for himself in Kollywood with his comedic masala movies.

With Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, whose association goes back a long way, play nephew-uncle combo --- you can expect some fireworks on screen. Mrinalini Ravi who made such a wonderful impression in Super Deluxe is the heroine. Her vibrant presence will add peppiness to the proceedings. Also with the veteran Sathyaraj playing father to Sasikumar, you can be assured of verbal pyrotechnics.

Just the right film to kick in the festival spirit.

Gully Rowdy

Quick Details Director: G Nageshwar Reddy Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Neha Shetty, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha Language: Telugu Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: November 4, 2021.

Synopsis: The story is about a youngster who belongs to a gangster family and is forced into battles that he is not keen on. But his grandfather wants him to regain the family’s lost prestige. His biggest challenge comes from an old man, whose only possession, a piece of land, is taken by a powerful local goon. The gangster has to shed his reluctance and take on the baddies.

But this film is not an all-out gangster flick, peppered as it is with stretches of comedy and romance that make it a full-fledged masala entertainment package.

Sridevi Soda Centre

Quick Details Director: Karuna Kumar Cast: Sudheer Babu, Aanandhi Language: Telugu Platform: Zee5 Release date: November 4, 2021.

Synopsis: The film had its theatrical release already. It is a typical Telugu sentimental romance movie where the caste of the two protagonists proves to be the bone of contention for the rest of those present around them.

The story is set in the hinterlands of Godavari district. The hero and heroine, who runs the eponymous Sridevi Soda Centre, fall in love, but the latter’s father disapproves of their relationship. Meanwhile, an aged guy also falls for the charms of the heroine. Expectedly, he also has a beef with the hero. In a sense, this trope is well known. But the treatment of the story and the freshness of the lead pair are big pluses. As they say in these parts, a time-pass movie.

Meenakshi Sundareshwarar

Quick Details Director: Vivek Soni Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Language: Hindi Platform: Netflix Release date: November 5, 2021.

Synopsis: The film is set in the backdrop of Madurai - a well-known city in Tamil Nadu - and the presiding deities of the city are Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. Little wonder that the makers of the film have chosen these two names to title the film.

The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. Of course, the north and south difference is also there.

The crux revolves around a long-distance marriage where the husband is working in a different city while the wife stays with her in-laws. Can the couple tide over their marital conflicts? Will distance bring them closer or tear their marriage apart? This is what the film is all about.

Of course, the T20 World Cup is also on. So this festival your entertainment needs are well-served.

Have a happy and safe Diwali, folks.