5 intriguing offerings on Indian OTT platforms this week

Our weekly column, carrying recommendations for films and web series on streaming platforms in India, is a bit of a surprise for ourselves. Surprise, secret and suspense are practically the underlying theme of this week's choices. But they are not in the way you may imagine them to be.

There is a suspense of a series of murders. There is a suspense of a suicide. There is a suspense of time travel. There is a suspense of espionage. There is a suspense that reside in human hearts.

In terms of language, one is a Tamil web series. The rest are offerings in Hindi.

Crackdown

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Rajesh Tailang, Iqbal Khan and Shriya Plilgaonkar

Synopsis: This web series' director Apoorva Lakhia made a name for himself with the gritty action thriller Shootout At Lokhandwala. So he understands this genre pretty well. Crackdown is an espionage story with typical twists and turns that will keep you on the seat's edge. It is good that Indian web series offerings which usually stick to sit-coms or sentimental entertainers are branching out to new territories. Crackdown can satisfy your yearning for high jinks action.

Platform: Voot Select

Language: Hindi

Release date: September 23, 2020.

Unkahee

Director: Anushree Mehta

Cast: Hiten Tejwani, Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ayushman Saxena, Ashwin Mishra, Ravi Khemu, Ashok Pandit

Synopsis: This is a whodunit with a twist. The story, in a nutshell, is about a series of murders, 11 to be precise, and six suspects are holed up in a garage. In a battle of wits, the killer has to be spotted in around 12 hours in that place. It is right up in the alley of suspense thriller lovers. The story is backed by some solid acting and impressive staging. All in all, makes for ideal watching on a weekend.

Platform: ErosNow

Language: Hindi

Release date: September 26, 2020.

Halahal

Director: Randeep Jha

Cast: Sachin Khedekar, Manu Rishi Chadha and Barun Sobti

Synopsis: A medical student is hit by a speeding vehicle and later her charred body is found on the roadside. The police conclude that it is a suicide. The case is closed. But her doctor father doesn't think it can be a suicide. He sets out on an investigation of sorts all by himself with the help of a, well, corrupt cop. And how and what unravels is the rest of the plot. It is again a suspense that has all the right ingredients. It is also an emotional roller-coaster.

Platform: ErosNow

Language: Hindi

Release date: September 21, 2020.

Time Enna Boss

Director: Super Subu

Cast: Bharat Niwas, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Alexander Babu, Karunakaran, Robo Shankar

Synopsis: The premise of this Tamil web series is unique. It is about time travel. Now, you may ask what is unique about this. Well, this is about a situation wherein time-travellers from different periods get to meet. And what happens is funny, comical and confusing. To be sure, some of the jokes may labour for effect. But that comes with the territory. The series is from the famed Kavithalaya banner that Tamil film's legend K Balachander had founded.

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Tamil

Release date: September 17, 2020.

Dolly Kitt Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Amol Parashar, Kunnra Sait

Synopsis: This film has an intriguing plot. It involves secrets. Not in the way you imagine them to be though. They are the secrets that two women, who are cousins, carry within themselves. One is a bored housewife in Delhi, while the other is from the country side. It is emotional. It is comical. It is, most importantly, relatable. The story and performances are gritty enough to keep you engaged with interest.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Release date: September 18, 2020.

All in all, this week's offerings will keep you engaged even as some of you may be hooked on to the IPL telecast in the nights. But if you are in a mood for cricket, we have also covered that for you.