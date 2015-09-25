10 best laptops for college students in India (2015)

There's a broad category of laptops we can consider, when it comes to a student's requirements. It needs to be powerful enough to handle multiple tasks besides just taking notes. Depending on the field students may be required to make presentations, heavily depend on good internet connectivity, edit photos, make assignments, code, handle high-res videos and well, even manage to play a game or two.

But the one requisite that tops the list is the price of the laptop. Sure, lower prices are always welcome, but when you need performance, there's no option but to shell out that little bit extra. We know there are many options in the market, and it can get tough zeroing in on that perfect laptop for your requirement. So to help you out, we have this list of 10 best laptops in the price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.

