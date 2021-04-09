IPL 2021 live: How to watch in India on any device

IPL 2021, the 14th edition of the tournament, will kickstart in Chennai tonight, where the defending champions, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli. The final of the 51-day long premier league will be played on May 30, 2021. Here is how you can watch IPL 2021 live on any device in India.

The IPL will return to India after the 2020 edition was held in UAE, but the matches will be played without any fans in the stadium, which means everyone else has to watch the matches on their televisions, laptops, smartphones or tablets.

IPL 2021 Match timings: 7:30 PM | 3:30PM IST Venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata Finals: May 30, Ahmedabad

Unlike IPL 2019 which was held in India and all the eight teams were given an equal number of home and away matches in the league stages, this time around, no teams will be given home advantage and the whole tournament will be held across just 5 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The finals will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also the world’s largest cricket stadium. The IPL 2021 will witness cricketing stars from all over the world including our own Indian stars such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes. For most of the players, this will also be a good stage to showcase their talent and get the spot on the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

How to watch IPL 2021 live on television

Probably the easiest and cost-effective on the list, the IPL 2021 live-action will be aired on the Star Sports network in India — Star Sports 1/1 HD with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla will live broadcast the matches in their respective regional languages.

How to watch IPL 2021 live on mobile, tablet, and computer

Disney+ Hotstar

The best way to watch the IPL 2021 live online is on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. There are two different subscription packs available — Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as a yearly subscription option.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription costs Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 299 per month and gives full access to all the content on the platform including watching IPL 2021 live, Hotstar Specials, Star content, the latest Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies, English and Disney+ Originals. This subscription can be used to watch on two screens.

The VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year and gives access to watch IPL 2021, but you are restricted primarily to regional content in Hindi, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada, and Tamil. But, you will be able to watch IPL matches in English as well as other languages.

VIP: Rs 399/year Premium: Rs 1,499/year | Rs 399/monthView Deal

For those who don’t want to spend extra money on the Hotstar subscription, Jio and Airtel are offering special data plans which offer Hotstar subscription to watch the IPL 2021 live. You can watch them for free without having to spend extra money. These special recharge packs come with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Here are the best recharge plans for Jio and Airtel users.

Best Jio plans to watch IPL 2021 live

Rs 401 28 days validity | 3GB/day + 6GB Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year

Rs 598 56 days validity | 2GB/day Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year

Rs 777 84 days validity | 1.5GB/day + 5GB Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year

Rs 2,599 365 days validity | 2GB/day + 10GB Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year

Apart from the VIP subscription, all the plans will also offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Cloud, and Jio Security apps.

Rs 401 28 days validity | 30GB data Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year

Rs 448 28 days validity | 2GB/day Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year Amazon Prime free 30-day trial



Rs 2,698 365 days validity | 2GB/day Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year Amazon Prime free 30-day trial

Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day are applicable on all the aforementioned plans.

YuppTV

For those who are outside India, YuppTV has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries outside of India. You will able to watch matches in Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.

The plans vary from country to country, be sure to check on the official website for the pricing. View Deal

