Redmi K20 starts receiving stable MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi’s next iteration of the MIUI skin, the MIUI 12 was unveiled back in April alongside the Mi 10 Youth in China. Since then, the company has announced list of devices eligible for the latest version and also started beta testing for a few models.

The Redmi K20 is the next smartphone in India to get the MIUI 12 stable update. It is based on Android 10 and brings tons of new feature in onboard. In the Mi community site, many users have started posting the screenshot of MIUI 12 update on their Redmi K20 device, which was also confirmed by Xiaomi.

The MIUI version 12.0.1.0.QFJINXM brings several new features to the system and the highlight, of course, is the new MIUI 12. Othe major highlights are categorized to system animations, system visuals, privacy protection, according to a screenshot shared by a user on the forum.

This is a stable update is 873MB in size and should be available for all the Redmi K20 owners in the coming days. Since this is a phased rollout, users will start getting the update gradually in India. You shall get the notification when the update arrives or you can also check it manually by heading to Settings > About phone > System update > Check for update.

List of devices confirmed to get MIUI 12

The MIUI 12 beta testing was started last month with Redmi K20 series. Apart from the Redmi K20 series devices, a bunch of Xiaomi devices will get the update in the first phase. The list includes the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, and Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition.

Older phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 will receive the update in the second wave, while the third batch has most Redmi series phones like the Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A.