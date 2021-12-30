Players facing log-in error on BGMI - but you can fix it easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been recognized as one of India's best battle royale games since its launch after a year of the PUBG Ban. BGMI developer Krafton keeps rolling out regular updates and collabs to maintain fairplay and keep the gamer hooked to the game.

However, Krafton is having a hard time over some major technical issues around the BGMI and PUBG New State in recent times. Latest in the series is a log-in issue faced by players while trying to play BGMI. The log-in issue was encountered a day ago by the players. The players witnessed a message that says 'Server authentication error. Login Failed'

BGMI has now released an official statement regarding the error. The franchise has mentioned that they are already trying to identify the cause due to which the error is being triggered. The statement further mentions that BGMI will soon be back with a solution for the issue and clear details regarding the root cause.

Nonetheless, Android smartphone users who want to play BGMI can fix the error by clearing the cache memory and restarting the game. Though, it cannot be said with complete confidence that the game will start working smoothly after that. Still, giving it a try is not a bad deal as who knows, you can enjoy the game again immediately.

How to clear Battlegrounds Mobile India cache on Android smartphones?

Visit the settings application on your smartphone and then head to the app management section.

There, you will find Battlegrounds Mobile India, tap on the app, and then you will land on the app info section.

Now tap the button saying clear cache. Android 9 users are supposed to go to the data storage section of the app to get the clear cache button.

After clearing the cache memory of the game, open the game once again, and now you are good to go.