How to update Wear OS on your smartwatch

Google officially renamed its Android Wear operating system to the cleaner Wear OS name back in early 2018, and we've since seen multiple updates to the software bringing in more features.

It's likely your existing smartwatch has already been updated to an existing version of Wear OS, but only some devices can get the latest software.

We've seen Wear OS 2, 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 over the course of the last 12 months too, but then strangely Google missed a few numbers to bring us Wear OS 2.6 in February 2019.

That's the latest version of the software you can download right now, and below we're going to talk you through how you can download the latest update.

Can I download Wear OS 2.6?

If your watch is sporting Wear OS software already, you will eventually be able to upgrade to the newest version of the software but you may have to wait.

Every watch that received the update from Android Wear to Wear OS is compatible with the latest software, and any recently launched watches will be able to download it relatively soon.

To know whether the software is ready for you watch, you'll want to follow the steps below. We know for certain the TicWatch C2, Huawei Watch 2 and Fossil Sport have already got the update, and more watches are joining that list by the day.

How can I download Wear OS 2.6?

You may find it has already landed on your watch if you have automatic updates set up and you've had it on charge while connected to the internet.

You can check what software your watch is running by heading to the Settings menu on your watch and pressing on System. In that menu you'll find a section called About, and it'll give you a number under the Versions heading.

If that reads as Wear OS 2.6 software, you know you have the latest already up and running. If it doesn't, you want to scroll down through the About menu to find the button that says System Updates.

Press on this, and you'll find any updates that are ready and waiting will start coming through to your watch. You'll have to be connected to Wi-Fi and have a Google account set up on the watch for this to work.

This is different to your Wear OS software, and it's to check whether any of the apps that run on your watch need an update.

Often you'll have this set up already to download when the watch is charging, but you'll want to head to the Play Store app on your watch. From that menu, swipe down and you'll find the My Apps button.

If it says here updates available you'll want to press on the bit that says Update All. Be aware that this may take some time though, so you'll want to leave your watch to one side while it updates.