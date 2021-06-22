Google App is crashing for many Android users – Here’s how you can fix it

Every new software or application update brings forth a lot of new features. However, thanks to bugs these updates can be a real headache too. Exactly this is what happened with the Google app that got an update today.

Users across the globe started complaining that their Android phones became difficult to use thanks to some apps crashing and freezing. This issue has been reported after updating the Google app to the latest version 12.23.16.23.arm64.

This issue was faced by a lot of users regardless of the brand of smartphone that they were using. While some users reported that they faced issues with the Google app while some of them reported that Lens, Podcast, and Google Assistant kept crashing as well.

The latest version of Google app 12.23 entered beta earlier last week and was rolled out for wider usage on June 21. Interestingly, beta users did not report any issues. So, in case you’re facing the Google app crashing issue, there are two possible ways to resolve it quickly.

Become a beta tester

The latest Google app version 12.24 has been released to the beta users. You can upgrade to the Beta version which is reportedly bug-free and also will let you enjoy features ahead of public release. Here’s what you need to do to join the Google app beta:

Visit this link and click on “Become a tester”

and click on “Become a tester” Or you can also visit the Google app’s Play Store listing on your phone and click on “Join” under the “Join the beta” card

on your phone and click on “Join” under the “Join the beta” card Once you’re in, all you need to do is to update the Google app from the play store to install the beta version of the Google app on your Android phone and you’re done.

In case you are not comfortable using a beta app for whatever reasons, you can also uninstall the buggy update from your phone and go back to the last stable version of the Google app on your phone. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Settings app on the phone

Scroll down to App & Notifications

Search for Google app

Tap on the overflow menu located on the top left and tap on uninstall updates

Once you follow this route, make sure that you do not update the Google app till the time Google releases an updated app. Also, you might have to set up Google Assistant all over again.

