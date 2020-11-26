Xiaomi Black Friday sale: best offers on smartphones, audio products, and more

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is back in action in India. This is the company's third edition of the Black Friday sale after 2018 and 2019. The sale kickstarts at 12 midnight on November 26 and will go on until November 30.
Xiaomi Black Friday sale is not only limited to smartphones this time around. The company is offering discounts on audio products specifically on truly wireless earbuds. Also, you can get the power bank, fitness tracker, Mi shoe, and Beard trimmers.
We have also included Poco smartphones in the list. The Poco M2 Pro and Poco C3 have received Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 price cut respectively. The Poco M2 will start at Rs 9,999 with pre-paid offers.
As far as the common offers are concerned, on Flipkart, you can avail 5% cashback on EMI transactions with SBI Credit Card. However, the minimum cart value should be Rs 12,500 and the maximum discount you can get is Rs 1,000.
Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best offers
Smartphones
Redmi 8A Dual at Rs 6,999 | Rs 500 off
6.22 inch HD+ screen | Snapdragon 439
5000mAh battery | 8MP selfie cameraView Deal
4GB + 128GB | 5,000mAh
MediaTek Helio G25 | 6.53 inch HD+View Deal
Redmi Note 8 at Rs 11,499 | Rs 1,000 off
4GB + 64GB | Snapdragon 665
48MP quad-camera | 4000mAh batteryView Deal
Redmi 9 Prime at Rs 10,999 | Rs 1,000 off
4GB + 128GB | 6.53" FHD+ screen
5020mAh battery | Mediatek Helio G80View Deal
Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 14,999 | Rs 1,000 off
4GB+128GB | Snapdragon 720G
48MP quad-camera | 5020mAh battery
Poco M2 Pro from Rs 12,999 | Rs 1,000 off
6.67-inch Full HD+ display
Snapdragon 720G | 5,000mAh battery, 33WView Deal
Poco M2 from Rs 9,999 | Pre-paid offer
6.53-inch Full HD+ display
MediaTek Helio G80 | 5,000mAh batteryView Deal
Poco C3 at Rs 7,499 | Rs 500 off
3GB + 32GB | 6.53-inch HD+ display
Mediatek Helio G35 | 5,000mAhView Deal
Rs 39,999: 8GB + 128GB
Xiaomi Mi 10T | Rs 3,000 additional off on exchange
Rs 37,999: 6GB + 128GB | Rs 35,999: 8GB + 128GBView Deal
Poco X2 starts at Rs 16,499| Rs 1,000 off
6.67" 120Hz Full HD display | 64 MP Sony IMX686
Snapdragon 730G | 4,500mAh, 27WView Deal
Audio
- Mi True wireless earphones 2 at Rs 2,999
- Mi True wireless earphones 2C at Rs 2,299 | Rs 200 off
- Redmi Earbuds S at Rs 1,699 | Rs 100 off
- Redmi Earbuds 2C at Rs 1,299 | Rs 200 off
Others
- Redmi Power bank 10,000mAh at Rs 699 | Rs 100 off
- Mi TV Stick at Rs 2.499 | Rs 300 off
- Mi smart band 4 at Rs 1,999 | Rs 300 off
- Mi Beard Trimmer at Rs 1,299 | Rs 100 off
- Mi Beard Trimmer 1C at Rs 899| Rs 100 off
- Mi Men’s sports shoes 2 at Rs 2,499 | Rs 500 off
- Mi Flex grip and stand at Rs149 | Rs 50 off
