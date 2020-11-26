Trending

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: best offers on smartphones, audio products, and more

November 26 to 30

Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Black Friday sale is back in action in India. This is the company's third edition of the Black Friday sale after 2018 and 2019. The sale kickstarts at 12 midnight on November 26 and will go on until November 30. 

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is not only limited to smartphones this time around. The company is offering discounts on audio products specifically on truly wireless earbuds. Also, you can get the power bank, fitness tracker, Mi shoe, and Beard trimmers. 

We have also included Poco smartphones in the list. The Poco M2 Pro and Poco C3 have received Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 price cut respectively. The Poco M2 will start at Rs 9,999 with pre-paid offers.

As far as the common offers are concerned, on Flipkart, you can avail 5% cashback on EMI transactions with SBI Credit Card. However, the minimum cart value should be Rs 12,500 and the maximum discount you can get is Rs 1,000. 

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best offers

Smartphones

Redmi 8A Dual at Rs 6,999 | Rs 500 off

6.22 inch HD+ screen | Snapdragon 439

5000mAh battery | 8MP selfie cameraView Deal

Redmi 9i at Rs 9,999

4GB  + 128GB | 5,000mAh

MediaTek Helio G25  | 6.53 inch HD+View Deal

Redmi Note 8 at Rs 11,499 | Rs 1,000 off

4GB + 64GB | Snapdragon 665

48MP quad-camera | 4000mAh batteryView Deal

Redmi 9 Prime at Rs 10,999 | Rs 1,000 off

4GB + 128GB | 6.53" FHD+ screen

5020mAh battery | Mediatek Helio G80View Deal

Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 14,999 | Rs 1,000 off

4GB+128GB | Snapdragon 720G

48MP quad-camera | 5020mAh battery


View Deal

Poco M2 Pro from Rs 12,999 | Rs 1,000 off

6.67-inch Full HD+ display

Snapdragon 720G | 5,000mAh battery, 33WView Deal

Poco M2 from Rs 9,999 | Pre-paid offer

6.53-inch Full HD+ display

MediaTek Helio G80 | 5,000mAh batteryView Deal

Poco C3 at Rs 7,499 | Rs 500 off

3GB + 32GB | 6.53-inch HD+ display

Mediatek Helio G35 | 5,000mAhView Deal

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Rs 39,999: 8GB + 128GB

Xiaomi Mi 10T | Rs 3,000 additional off on exchange

Rs 37,999: 6GB + 128GB | Rs 35,999: 8GB + 128GBView Deal

Poco X2 starts at Rs 16,499| Rs 1,000 off

6.67" 120Hz Full HD display | 64 MP Sony IMX686

Snapdragon 730G | 4,500mAh, 27WView Deal

Audio

Mi TWS

Others

redmi powerbank

