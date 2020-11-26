Xiaomi Black Friday sale: best offers on smartphones, audio products, and more

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is back in action in India. This is the company's third edition of the Black Friday sale after 2018 and 2019. The sale kickstarts at 12 midnight on November 26 and will go on until November 30.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is not only limited to smartphones this time around. The company is offering discounts on audio products specifically on truly wireless earbuds. Also, you can get the power bank, fitness tracker, Mi shoe, and Beard trimmers.

We have also included Poco smartphones in the list. The Poco M2 Pro and Poco C3 have received Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 price cut respectively. The Poco M2 will start at Rs 9,999 with pre-paid offers.

As far as the common offers are concerned, on Flipkart, you can avail 5% cashback on EMI transactions with SBI Credit Card. However, the minimum cart value should be Rs 12,500 and the maximum discount you can get is Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best offers

Smartphones

Audio

Others

