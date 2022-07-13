This 32 inch Android smart TV from Iffalcon costs just under Rs. 11,000

If you are looking for a smart TV to get on a budget, you know the cheapest 32-inch smart TV, you are looking at spending an average of Rs. 15,000. What if we showed you a smart TV from a renowned brand, iFFALCON for under Rs. 11,000?

Sure, you can get a 32-inch smart TV from an unknown brand for around Rs. 10,000. But this smart TV is from the established IFFALCON brand. So you have almost nothing to worry about.

The TV in question is iFFALCON HD ready Smart TV 32F65A, which is available in Croma (opens in new tab) for a price of Rs. 10,989 now. There is also a card offer for ICICI bank cards. A 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI bank credit cards and debit cards. That would bring down the price even lower to Rs. 9,489.

Let's talk about the features of the TV. The TV comes with an HD-ready display, which translates to 1366x768 pixels. The TV supports HDR 10 and Active HDR. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with a response time of 6.5ms.

This smart TV has every basic feature of an Android TV, such as access to the Play Store, Google voice search, and built-in Chromecast. Apart from Google Assistant support, this TV also supports Alexa voice assistant.

This TV comes with 20W stereo speakers and also support for Dolby Audio.

Should you buy this TV in 2022?

If you are on a budget, this smart TV is a fantastic deal to get. You would need the next Prime Day sale on Amazon for Android smart TVs to come down to this price. That too with bank and card offers. You can get this smart TV from Croma without the use of a card offer. And if you have an ICICI card, you get the TV for an even lower price.