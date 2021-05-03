Realme X50 Pro gets a massive price cut, now available for under Rs 25,000

The Realme X50 Pro is now available for under Rs 25,000, making it one of the top contenders in the segment. The device was launched in February last year and had seen its prices rise as a result of the GST price hike. The Realme X50 Pro is part of the previous generation of flagship phones from Realme.

And now as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from May 2 to May 7, the Realme X50 Pro has received a massive discount and is now available at Rs 24,999. It was initially launched at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB RAM variant. It has options for 128GB storage on the two lower variants with 256GB for the 12GB RAM one.

The prices were increased to Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM variant in July last year. And now the 8GB variant of the Realme X50 Pro is available at Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM variant at Rs 30,999. It is available in two color options: Moss Green and Rust Red.

In addition to the price cut, HDFC Bank Card users get 10% off on Credit/Debit EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,000, and HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions, up to Rs 500. Users who have Flipkart Axis Bankcard, can get an additional 5% unlimited cash back and get the Realme X50 Pro at a discounted price.

Realme X50 Pro specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 5G processor and Adreno 650 GPU.

The X50 Pro runs on Realme UI out of the box which is based on Android 10. There is a 64MP Samsung's GW1 primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. Further, there is a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom and f/2.5 aperture followed by a 2MP monochrome. On the front, there's a 32MP primary selfie camera that uses Sony IMX616 sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Realme X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging standard via USB Type-C.