Realme Black Friday sale: Best deals on Phones, audio and AIoT products

Barely weeks after online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart completed their annual festival sales, now individual brands have come to the party with their own Black Friday deals. Within hours of Xiaomi announcing its deals, now we have Realme joining in now with its own Black Friday offerings.

The company has announced a special Realme Black Friday sale that will be live just for a day on November 27 and offer discounts on smartphones, accessories and other AIoT products. Users can get land discounts of up to Rs.4,000 on Realme X3 Superzoom while the flagship 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 7,000.

Products like the Realme smartwatch, smart cam 360, and audio accessories like Buds Air Neo and Buds classic will be available at a discounted price during the Black Friday sale.

Realme has another sale in parallel going on and is called Realme days on Flipkart which may have slightly different offers running there and will go on till December 3.

According to the company, the offers will be on products purchased through Flipkart and Amazon apart from Realme’s official online store. Flipkart, though, is offering an additional 5% discount if the shopping is done through an SBI card.

It is worth mentioning here that the maximum discount one can get during the offer period is Rs. 1000 for which there is a prescribed minimum cart value of Rs. 12,500. To make the purchase convenient, a no-cost EMI offer is also available during the offer period.

Realme Black Friday sale : Best deals

Smartphones

Realme X50 Pro at Rs 34,999 | Rs 7,000 off 6.4" FHD+ display | Snapdragon 865 4200mAh | 65W charging | 64MP quad camera No cost EMI 12GB + 256GB - Rs. 40,999View Deal

Audio

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Buds 2 on Amazon - Flipkart | Rs 100 off

Realme Buds Wireless on Amazon - Flipkart | Rs 300 off

Realme Buds Classic on Amazon | Rs 100 off

Realme Buds Wireless Pro on Amazon | Rs 800 off

Realme Buds Air Neo on Flipkart | Rs 1000 off

Realme Buds Q on Flipkart | Rs 500 off

Realme Buds Air Pro on Flipkart | Rs 700 off

Others

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch on Flipkart | Rs 1000 off

Realme Band on Flipkart | Rs 500 off

Realme 18W 20,000 mAh Power Bank on Flipkart | Rs 200 off

Realme Smart Cam 360° on Flipkart | Rs 500 off

