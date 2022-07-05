Realme 9 Pro Plus is now available at its best price yet

Looking for a phone around 20,000? Check out this deal from Realme for their Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone.

Realme 9 Pro Plus in its 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage variant is available for as low as Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart (opens in new tab). You can also get this phone for Rs. 20,999 if you have an HDFC bank credit card or debit card. But there's a catch. You can only get this phone at this price on prepaid orders, and not on cash on delivery orders.

Realme 9 Pro Plus was launched in India for the starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8/128GB variant selling for Rs. 26,999. This variant is the one that's on sale for Rs. 21,999. So, you are getting the higher variant at a lower price than the base variant of the phone.

(opens in new tab) LOWEST PRICE EVER Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: Rs. 21,999 at Flipkart (opens in new tab) We have spotted the Realme 9 Pro Plus' 8/128GB variant selling at its lowest ever price of Rs. 21,999. You can get it even cheaper, for Rs. 20,999 if you have an HDFC Bank card.

Realme 9 Pro Plus comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is one of the best chipsets in the segment.

Talking about the camera side, 9 Pro Plus comes with a triple camera setup consisting of the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with support for OIS. It is one of the few phones with support for OIS in the segment. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP one.

Now talking about the battery, it comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports a fast charging of 60W.

Should I buy Realme 9 Pro Plus in 2022?

(Image credit: Future)

Realme 9 Pro Plus wasn't launched that far back. It is still a great buy for the price. If you're looking for a great camera phone in this price, this is it. It comes with flagship level Sony IMX766 sensor that we saw in OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9RT, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, etc. It is also one of two phones in this budget that comes with OIS support.

Not just the camera, this phone is still one of the better choices among the competing phones. If you want a Samsung phone in this budget, then you can check out Samsung Galaxy M52 5G which is on a deal too.