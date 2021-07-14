Price drop: Buy Apple iPhone 12 starting at Rs 70,900 in India

The iPhone 12 continues to be the most popular device in Apple’s current smartphone lineup. If you’d been eyeing one, now is a great time to buy one as it is available with a significant discount.

Currently on Amazon , the Apple iPhone 12 is selling for Rs 70,900 for the base 64GB variant — which is Rs 9,000 off its usual price in India. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 79,900 but the 256GB variant seems unavailable. The prices are also a little different for each colour, so be sure to check that before ordering. While it has been listed as a limited-time deal, we’ve seen the iPhone 12 sell at this price regularly, so it might be worth tracking the graph.

We’d also like to point out that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is scheduled for July 26 and 27, and iPhones are usually available with discounts during the annual sale.

Unveiled towards the end of 2020, the iPhone 12 is powered by the hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with 5G capabilities. There’s a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen on the front with HDR10, Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Ceramic Shield and Gorilla Glass protection.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12MP f/1.6 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The notch on the front houses a 12MP selfie camera along with a depth sensor for Face ID. All the cameras can shoot 4K video at 60fps and Full HD video at 120fps.

The iPhone 12 has a 2,815mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. However, an adapter is not included in the package. 15W wireless charging is also available.

Colour options include red, black, white, blue, green and purple.