Poco F4 is already available with a Rs. 2,000 discount on Flipkart

It was just last month that Poco launched its latest phone Poco F4 5G. It has already got a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart. And this discount of Rs. 2,000 comes without bundling in any bank offer. The phone is available on Flipkart for Rs. 25,999.

You can also get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 if you have an SBI credit card. Bringing down the price even further to Rs. 22,999.

Poco F4 5G: Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart Poco has officially announced discounts for their whole lineup of phones. Among these, Poco F4 also got a price cut of Rs. 2,000. This is the first time this phone is getting a price cut after launch.

How to redeem this deal?

(Image credit: Flipkart)

You might be taken aback if you saw the price of the phone as Rs. 27,999. You need to add the product to the cart for the discount to show up. The discount is tagged as ‘Buy More, Save More’ in the available offers section on Flipkart.

Poco F4: Key features and specifications

Poco F4 comes with the same 120Hz 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that you can find in many Xiaomi phones such as Xiaomi 11i series, Redmi Note 11 Pro series, Xiaomi 11T series and more. It goes up to 1300nits in peak brightness and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. There is support for dedicated stereo speakers on the top and bottom of the phone.

It is powered by Snapdragon 870, which is still a strong chipset in the segment. And it comes in 3 different RAM and internal storage variants: 6/128GB, 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

Talking about the cameras, the phone comes with a 64MP primary camera with OIS support. And there is a secondary camera duo of 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. On the front, there is a 20MP primary camera.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging that will charge the phone from 0-100% in under 40 minutes.

The phone comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Is Poco F4 a good deal?

It was expected that Poco F4 would come on discount soon, but no one would have expected the phone to undergo a price cut this soon. There were some launch offers with the phone, but those were bundled with card offers. And if you have an SBI credit card with you, Poco F4 will be an even sweeter deal.

With this deal, Poco F4 is now the cheapest Snapdragon 870-powered phone, undercutting its competitors like iQOO Neo 6, iQOO 9, Mi 11x and Realme GT Neo 2.