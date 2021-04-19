iPhone 12 Mini price in India drops to its lowest-ever again

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini continues to be one of the only compact high-end smartphones. If you’re in the market for one, it is now available with a significant discount in India.

Unveiled in October of 2020, the iPhone 12 Mini was the most affordable smartphone in the series. Even if reports suggest that it did not sell as per expectations, it continues to be a great option for those looking for a small, affordable iPhone with no major compromises.

Currently, the iPhone 12 Mini price in India is down by Rs 10,000 across the board on Flipkart — meaning, the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 59,900, 128GB for Rs 64,900 and 256GB storage at Rs 74,900. All colour variants seem to be included, viz. black, white, red, blue and green.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown across the country, the iPhone 12 Mini deal might not be available in all regions. To check if your area is included, click on the View Deal button below and input your PIN code to know the current status of the offer.

Prices on Amazon and Apple store remain the same

Apple iPhone 12 Mini specs and features

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and Ceramic Shield protection on top. On the inside, it is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is a 5nm platform with six cores along with 4GB of RAM.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera array on the back, with a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. Similarly, there’s a 12MP selfie camera too — all of which can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps.

A 2,227mAh battery powers the phone, which supports 20W fast charging. However, you’ll have to buy the adapter separately. Other iPhone 12 Mini features include IP68 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, 3D Face ID, wireless charging and more.