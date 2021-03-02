iPhone 12 Mini is now selling at its lowest price in India

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini is probably the most premium compact flagship that one could buy currently. The device was first launched along with other variants of the iPhone late last year and thanks to a price drop coupled with an ongoing offer, the iPhone 12 Mini can be bought for a price well below Rs. 60,000.

The base variant or the one with 64GB of onboard storage was announced for Rs. 69,900 and is now available to purchase for Rs. 63,900. However, the phone can be bought for Rs. 6000 less at an effective price of Rs. 57,900 in case you pay using an HDFC Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions.

The HDFC debit cardholders only get Rs. 1500 discount and can buy the phone for Rs. 62,900. While the upfront discount using an HDFC card is available on both Amazon and Flipkart, however, the phone itself is priced slightly higher on Flipkart.

The other variants of the iPhone 12 Mini are also eligible for the same HDFC upfront discount and have only received a marginally lower price than what it was launched at. That being said, the extra discount available on Amazon seems to be a temporary one and may be withdrawn at any time.

The iPhone 12 Mini is powered by an A14 Bionic processor and sports an upgraded OLED screen. This screen comes with new 'Ceramic Shield' technology, that according to Apple, makes the screen four times more shatter-resistant than standard glass designs.

The 12 Mini shares the same squared-off edges and glass-backed design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It comes with an improved camera system over its predecessor and at this price point, the iPhone 12 Mini could be a decent buy in case you are ok with the 64GB onboard storage.

