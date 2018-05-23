Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Best deals on laptops

E-commerce portal Flipkart has announced its Grand Gadget Days Sale, offering discounts, cashback, exchange offers and no cost EMI option across a wide range of products including laptops, speakers, grooming products, and more.

The sale has already started and will end on 24 May. If you are looking to buy a laptop, now is the chance as Flipkart is offering discounts and exchange offers on laptops across different ranges. PhonePe users will get a cashback of 15% up to Rs 125. Additionally, if you exchange your old laptop, you can get up to Rs 10,000 off.

Read more: Intel Core i7-8086K

Best deals on laptops on Flipkart

Buy HP Envy 13-ad128TU @ Rs. 79,990 on Flipkart The HP Envy 13-ad128TU is currently available for Rs 79,990, down from its regular price of Rs 84,990. It comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 8,888 per month. It features a 13.3 inch touch screen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by the eighth generation Intel core i7 processor coupled with an 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Buy Asus FX503 @ Rs. 59,990 on Flipkart The Asus FX503 is a gaming laptop and it currently available for Rs 59,990, down from its regular price of Rs 72,990. It is available with up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 6,666 per month. The Asus FX503 features a 15.6-inch display and it is powered by the seventh-generation Intel core-i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.

Buy Smartron t.book flex @ Rs. 49,990 on Flipkart Smartron recently launched the t.book flex in India and it has been discounted under Flipkart's Grand Gadget Days sale. It is currently available for Rs 49,990, down from its regular price of Rs 52,990. The Smartron t.book flex features a 12.2-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i7 processor coupled with 4GB DDR3 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Buy HP 15q-BU012TX @ Rs. 43,990 on Flipkart The HP 15q-BU012TX is currently available for Rs 43,990, down from its regular price of Rs 45,990. It is available with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 4,888 per month. It features a 15.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i5 processor coupled with AMD Radeon 520s GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320E @ Rs. 39,990 on Flipkart The Lenovo Ideapad 320E is currently available for Rs 39,990, down from its original price of Rs 41,990. Additionally, it is available with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 4,444 per month. It features a 15.6-inch HD LED backlit display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 Pixel and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD.

Buy Dell Inspiron 5559 @ Rs. 28,990 on Flipkart The Dell Inspiron 5559 is currently being available for Rs 28,990, down from its regular price of Rs 29,990. It comes with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 3,222 per month. The Dell Inspiron 5559 features a 15.6-inch HD LED Backlit Truelife Display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and it is powered by a sixth generation Intel core-i3 processor coupled with 4GB DDR3 RAM and 1TB HDD.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320E @ Rs. 28,990 on Flipkart The Lenovo Ideapad 320E is currently available for Rs 28,990, down from its regular price of Rs 30,990. Additionally, it comes with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 3,222 per month. It features a 15.6-inch HD LED Backlit Display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and it is powered by a sixth generation Intel core-i3 processor coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.

Buy Dell Vostro 3568 @ Rs. 26,990 on Flipkart The Dell Vostro 3568 is currently available for Rs 26,990, down from its regular price of Rs 27,990. It comes with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange the no cost EMI option starts at Rs 2,999 per month. The Dell Vostro 3568 features a 15.6-inch HD LED Backlit display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and it is powered by a sixth generation Intel core-i3 processor.

Buy HP 15q-BU020TU @ Rs. 25,490 on Flipkart The HP 15q-BU020TU is currently available for Rs 25,490, down from its regular price of Rs 26,490. It comes with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange and the no cost EMI option starts at Rs 2,833 per month. The HP 15q-BU020TU features a 15.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and it is powered by a sixth generation Intel core-i3 processor coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.