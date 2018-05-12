Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best offers on smartphones

Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale on its website, offering discounts across a wide range of categories like smartphones, laptops, fitness bands, smartwatches and more.

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts on 13 May and ends 16 May and will include discounts, cashbacks, exchange offers and no cost EMIs. In this article, we will cover some of the best deals on smartphones during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

Flipkart has announced that 2G and 3G smartphones will also be eligible for exchange and all phones will get a minimum of Rs 1,000 discount. Additionally, all smartphones will be available with no cost EMI option and come with Flipkart buyback guarantee. HDFC Bank debit card and credit card users will get a discount of 10%.

Best deals on smartphones on Flipkart

Buy Google Pixel 2 @ Rs. 34,999 on Flipkart The Google Pixel 2 will be available for Rs 34,999 for customers who have HDFC bank debit or credit card and other users can get the device for Rs 42,999. Flipkart has not revealed the pricing for the base variant of the Google Pixel 2 XL. The Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. In terms of memory, the device features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge @ Rs. 32,900 on Flipkart The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, is almost two years old now but it is still a good option in the mid-range segment. The device will be available for Rs 32,900, down from its regular price of Rs 34,995. The Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch Quad HD display and is powered by an Exynos 8890 SoC. In terms of memory, it is equipped with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 @ Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is the bezel-less flagship smartphone from Xiaomi and has a bottom placed selfie camera. The device will be available for Rs 25,999, down from its original price of Rs 37,999. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Buy Moto X4 @ Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart The Moto X4 is a mid-range smartphone from the Lenovo-owned Motorola and it will be available for Rs 15,999, down from its regular price of Rs 22,999. Flipkart has only revealed the pricing of the 3GB RAM variant and the 4GB and 6GB RAM variant may come with a different offer. The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is also available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options.



Buy Oppo F3 Plus @ Rs. 16,990 on Flipkart The Oppo F3 Plus is another mid-range device that has received a discount under the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The device will be available for Rs 16,990, down from its regular price of Rs 22,990. The Oppo F3 Plus features a 6-inch full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is also available with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Oppo F7 @ Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart The offer on the Oppo F7 is the most interesting of all and Flipkart has said that this will be the biggest offer of its Big Shopping Days sale. The device will be available for just Rs 1,000, after a discount of Rs 21,990. The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio P60 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is also available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Buy Vivo V7+ @ Rs. 14,990 on Flipkart The Vivo V7+, a selfie centric smartphone from Vivo has received a discount of Rs 7,000. The device will be available for Rs 14,990, down from its original price of Rs 21,990. The Vivo V7+ features a 5.99-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Honor 9i @ Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart The Honor 9i is one of the few devices that sports a dual camera setup both at the front and at the back. The device will be available for Rs 15,999, down from its original price of Rs 19,999. The Honor 9i features a 5.9-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Huawei Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Honor 9 Lite @ Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart The Honor 9 Lite is another device from the Honor 9 series that has a received a discount under this sale and like the Honor 9i, this device also features four cameras. It will be available for Rs 9,999, down from its regular price of Rs 10,999. The Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Huawei Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt @ Rs. 10,900 on Flipkart The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be available for Rs 10,900, down from its original price of Rs 17,900. Flipkart may offer similar discounts on the other variants of this device. The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is also available with 16GB and 32GB internal storage.