The cheapest OLED TV prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

If you're in the market for a new television, and have your heart set on finding the best OLED TV deal on the net, then you've come to the right place. Our team of deals hounds have been sniffing out the cheapest OLED TV prices, tracking down the best sets to spend your hard earned cash on.

When tracking down an OLED TV deal, there's a few things to consider. These are the amongst the best TVs on the market, so expect premium pricing, even when discounts are applied – although we've had some great offers for this sales. And, with bigger usually meaning better, be prepared for some big OLED TV screen sizes, too.

With this in mind, we've split the best OLED TV prices into three different categories for our price comparison charts: 55-inch, 65-inch and the super huge 77-inch. Hmm, got a tape measure handy? Before those charts though, we've taken a look at some of the best OLED TV deals we've seen in the sales around the best stores in the US and UK.

The best Black Friday OLED TV deals and prices

You can also find killer discounts during the upcoming November sale event, Black Friday 2019. The biggest shopping event of the year is the perfect time to take the edge off these premium OLED TV price tags. Lucky for you we've put together a guide so you can find all the best Black Friday deals in one place. We'll also tell you everything you need to know about the sale such as when it starts, how to find the best deals, and what retailers are participating.

Are OLED TVs better than 4K TVs?

The general consensus is yes, the images offered by OLED TVs are superior to those outputted by regular 4K TVs. OLED (short for organic light-emitting diode) screens offer brighter images and also deeper blacks than your average 4K set. This is possible because of the individual cells behind the screen that can turn each LED on or off individually. Motion of images is also much smoother, making OLED TVs excellent for sports, movies and gaming. This refined tech also allows the world's leading TV manufacturers to make OLED TV sets incredibly thin.

All this cutting edge design and technology means OLED TV prices can be much pricier than most regular 4K TVs. Prices are coming down all the time though, especially on the 55-inch and 65-inch models. Good thing we're here to show you the lowest prices, right? Also, if you can afford the 77-inch OLED TVs we'd very much like to be friends.

USA OLED TV deals of the week

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV | $1,199 $697 at Newegg

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $697 at Newegg. An excellent deal for a QLED TV, we were previously only seeing refurbished models down at this price. The Quantum Processor 4K can upscale anything you're watching to 4K instantly, and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant opens up more ways to interact with your TV.

Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K HDR TV | $2,199 $1,197 at Newegg

Save $1000 on this 65-inch, Ultra HD QLED TV from Samsung. It's rare to see such a large TV down to this kind of price, so you'll have to move fast to bag this deal. Your favourite shows have never looked better thanks to Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K and HDR8x.

LG C9 55-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | $2,499 $1,599 at Best Buy

This LG C9 model is the latest in LG's OLED range, and we're starting to see its price fall as we get closer to Black Friday. This is a great price on a recent TV release that features AI ThinQ technology and Gen 2 Intelligent Processor.

Samsung 82-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | $3,799.99 $1,997 at Walmart

You can save an amazing $1,800 on the on the massive Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV features Quantum Dot technology which results in a bright, bold picture with over a billion shades of brilliant color.

UK OLED TV deals of the week

Hisense H5508B 55-inch 4K OLED TV | Now £1,199

This OLED TV offers a 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR10+ and even features more often seen on higher price tag models, like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built in. There are many versions of this TV floating around on sale at the moment, so be careful you're looking at the right one - this is the best deal on the OLED model we've found. Plus, it comes with a 5 year guarantee and, until 4th November, you can claim a £100 - £125 gift card with your purchase!

Philips Ambilight 55-inch OLED HDR 4K TV | Now £1,299

The Philips Ambilight series is a unique TV range known for the immersive effect of its LED lighting projection at the back of the screen. This 4K OLED version sports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision to boost your colours on-screen as well as off. A great price for a 55-inch OLED telly to begin with, the Ambilight features make this an excellent deal. You can also save £500 on the 65-inch model, sitting at just £1,799 at the moment.

LG 55B9PLA OLED 55-inch 4K TV | LG SL9Y Dolby Atmos Soundbar | Now £1,798

You're still getting a great deal on a 55-inch OLED 4K TV, but it's the added SL9Y Dolby Atmos soundbar that makes this bundle worth a double take. This soundbar fetches around £800 by itself, so its inclusion in this deal makes this an easy purchase decision. The TV itself features everything you'd expect from LG's OLED range, including their 2nd Gen processor. You can grab the TV by itself cheaper on Amazon, at £1,174 - a still amazing price if the soundbar doesn't catch your fancy.

The cheapest OLED TV prices and deals

The best 77-inch OLED TV prices and deals

Ok, you're sat down right? As things stand, there are no OLED TVs being built between 65-inches and 77-inches. The price jump from the 65-inch OLED TV deals is pretty steep, so expect to pay a lot more for those extra 12-inches.

As with any top tech, prices will start to drop more eventually, but even non-OLED TVs of this size shoot up drastically in price compared to their smaller siblings. So if the prices are too high, we'd recommend sticking with the still huge, 65-inch OLED TV deals. You could always move the sofa closer to your TV. There you go, saved you a few grand right there.

