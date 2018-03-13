Best deals on Televisions in India for March 2018

The festive season might be over, but the entertainment season is always ongoing. If you are out in the market looking for a good, high quality television, you can score some good deals if you purchase online. In addition to discounts on actual prices of these television sets, you can also avail of attractive exchange discounts and bank offers.

We have shortlisted some of the best value for money and high-quality television sets in India.

Read more: Samsung Q70 QLED TV

Buy Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K LED Smart TV on Amazon @ Rs 84,890 The Sony Bravia KD-49X7500E comes with a 4K UHD LED display and it is a smart TV backed by Android. It comes with a 20W audio output, 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports. The TV is currently available for Rs. 84,890, after a discount of Rs. 20,010.

Buy Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K LCD Smart TV on Flipkart @ Rs 62,999 After a 49-inch 4K LED TV, let's talk about a smaller 4K TV now. The Sony Bravia KD-43X7500E comes with a 43-inch 4K UHD LCD display and DTS Digital Surround support. It comes with a 200Hz refresh rate, which promises blur free picture and smoother movements. It comes with 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports. The 49-inch 4K TV is currently available for Rs. 62,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 69,900.

Buy Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV on Amazon @ Rs 54,200 After Sony, Samsung is also offering a good discount on its 4K LED Smart TVs. This Samsung Series 6 4K UHD TV is currently available for Rs. 54,200, after a discount of Rs. 22,700. It comes with a 43-inch 4K UHD LED display with a refresh rate of 100Hz. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a 20W sound output.

Buy Samsung 49-inch Full HD LED TV on Flipkart @ Rs 50,999 This Samsung Series 5 TV comes with a 49-inch full HD LED display with a standard refresh rate of 50Hz. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a 20W sound output. To enhance the audio-visual experience, it comes with Digital Clean view technology and Dolby Digital Plus speakers. The Samsung 49-inch full HD LED TV is currently available for Rs. 50,999, down from its original price of Rs. 62,900.

Buy Samsung 40-inch Full HD LED TV on Flipkart @ Rs 37,999 This is another Full HD LED TV from Samsung and is currently available for Rs. 37,999, after a discount of Rs. 9,001. The Samsung Basic Smart TV comes with a 40-inch Full HD LED display with a refresh rate of 50Hz. It comes with 2 HDMI ports, a single USB port and a 20W sound output.

Buy LG 43-inch Full HD LED TV on Amazon @ Rs 34,290 The LG 43LJ522T comes with a 43-inch Full HD LED display with Color Master Engine technology to offer an enhanced viewing experience. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, a single USB port and a 20W sound output. It is currently available for Rs. 34,290, down from its original price of Rs. 45,990.