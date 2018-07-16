Best laptop deals on Amazon

Amazon is back with the second edition of its Prime day sale in India starting from 12PM today. Prime Days is an annual event from Amazon to celebrate its anniversary and encourage users to get Amazon Prime subscription. The 36-hours sale begins today, 12PM and ends on July 17 midnight.

Apart from offering discounts, Amazon will also announce exclusive launches and flash sales during the Prime days sale. HDFC Bank users will get a 10% discount while using their debit or credit card. Additionally, you will get 10% cashback while adding money to your Amazon Pay balance. The sale includes offers on mobiles, laptops, fashion, electronics and more.

In this post, we bring you some of the best deals on laptops on Amazon.

Best deals on laptops on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air | was Rs. 62,200 now Rs. 52,990 on Amazon The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A is currently available for Rs. 52,990, down from its original price of Rs. 77,200. It features a 13.3-inch screen and is powered by a fifth generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel Integrated HD 6000 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP 15-BU105TX | was Rs. 58,125 now Rs. 46,990 on Amazon The HP 15-BU105TX is currently available for Rs. 46,990, down from its original price of Rs. 58,125. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD display and is powered by an eighth generation Intel core i5 processor AMD Radeon 520 Graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

HP 15-bs145tu | was Rs. 41,058 now Rs. 36,490 on Amazon The HP 15-bs145tu is currently available for Rs. 36,490, down from its regular price of Rs. 41,058. It features a 15.6-inch full HD display and is powered by an eighth generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel HD 620 Graphics, 8GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 320E | was Rs. 49,790 now Rs. 34,990 on Amazon The Lenovo Ideapad 320E is currently available for Rs. 34,990, down from its original price of Rs. 49,790. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA Graphics, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

HP 14q-BU008TU | was Rs. 43,173 now Rs. 34,990 on Amazon The HP 14q-BU008TU is currently available for Rs. 34,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 43,173. It features a 14-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel HD 620 graphics, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

Dell Vostro 3468 | was Rs. 34,623 now Rs. 28,990 on Amazon The Dell Vostro 3468 is now available for Rs. 28,990, down from its original price of Rs. 34,263. It features a 14-inch screen and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i3 processor coupled with Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

HP 15-BS637TU | was Rs. 39,222 now Rs. 28,490 on Amazon The HP 15-BS637TU is currently available for Rs. 28,490, down from its regular price of Rs. 39,222. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD display and is powered by a sixth generation Intel core i3 processor coupled with Intel HD Graphics 520, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 320E | was Rs. 33,890 now Rs. 24,990 The Lenovo Ideapad 320E is currently available for Rs. 24,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 33,890. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by a sixth generation Intel core i3 processor coupled with Intel HD Graphics 520, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.View Deal